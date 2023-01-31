The Theft Of 2 Monkeys From The Dallas Zoo Is The Latest Bizarre Incident

The emperor tamarin monkeys went missing on Monday, the most recent of several mysterious occurrences that have resulted in the death of one animal and allowed others to go free.
Officials reported on Monday that two emperor tamarin monkeys appeared to have been abducted from the Dallas Zoo. This is the most recent in a string of strange incidents that have seen other animals escape and die this month.
The zoo’s animal care team noticed the monkeys were missing on Monday morning and discovered that their habitat had been “deliberately penetrated,” according to a statement from Kari Streiber, a zoo spokeswoman. The breach was reported to the Dallas Police Department.
Other recent events at the Dallas Zoo have involved a clouded leopard, langur monkeys, and a vulture. The Dallas Zoo claims to hold more than 2,000 animals and more than 400 species on a 106-acre property south of downtown Dallas.
The Dallas Police Department is looking into the most recent disturbances to the animal habitats, according to the authorities. No suspect or suspects have been named by the police in relation to those incidents.
A female clouded leopard went missing on January 13 for several hours, resulting in a “Code Blue” warning at the zoo, which denotes that an innocuous animal has left its natural habitat. She was eventually discovered to be unharmed, although according to the officials, a “strange” tear was discovered in the enclosure.
Gregg Hudson, president and chief executive of the zoo, stated earlier this month that the opening was not due to a mistake or failure on the part of the habitat, display, or keeper.
Similar wounds were discovered in the fencing of a langur monkey habitat the following day, but all of the monkeys were inside and appeared uninjured.
The two crimes may not be connected, according to a statement from the Dallas Police Department.
Then, on January 22, a threatened vulture perished under “strange” conditions that were out of the ordinary; this incident is being looked into as suspicious, according to Kristin Lowman, a police spokeswoman. As of Monday, the cause of death had not been established pending a necropsy.
The zoo said that it increased security at night and installed cameras after the leopard escaped, but more than two weeks after the initial incident, it appeared that emperor tamarin monkeys were being targeted.
According to the authorities, a deliberate cut was discovered in the monkey enclosure, and the creatures appeared to have been purposely kidnapped. The number of animals housed in the enclosure was not made public by the zoo.
Emperor tamarin monkeys would probably remain nearby, according to Ms. Streiber. The zoo looked all over the zoo grounds and in the area around their habitat but was unable to find them.
According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, emperor tamarins are little monkeys that are native to the southwest Amazon basin and have distinctively long whiskers that resemble moustaches. They remain in large family groups of two to eight monkeys for their whole 10- to 20-year lifespan.
Due to bad weather, the Dallas Zoo was closed on Monday and would stay closed until Wednesday, according to a tweet from the organisation.
