The Top Comedy Series on Netflix Right Now

Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)
Creators: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher
Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet
Never Have I Ever is here to change things up after years of teen-centered shows focusing primarily on white youths. After suffering the devastating loss of her father, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) tries to put her life back on track. She resolves to fully immerse herself in the high school experience, including dating.
It’s simpler to say than to actually accomplish. This show is refreshing because it offers a point of view on high school that hasn’t been shown on television before.
The creators place a strong emphasis on accurately depicting the dynamics and variety of South Asian families, and the primary cast reflects this. Though the comedy is the show’s strongest suit, it benefits from a healthy dose of drama and passion. Thanks to the show’s success in dispelling negative misconceptions of Indian households, Netflix has renewed it for a second season. — Monita Mohan
Arrested Development (2003-2019)
Creator: Mitchell Hurwitz
Cast: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat
Emmy-winning comedy Arrested Development has a massive fan base that not even termination could destroy. This program ended its run 20 years ago to make room for newer comedies like Succession and The Righteous Gemstones, but it’s still as amusing as ever. In case you haven’t heard of it, the Bluth family is the focus of this portable reality-style sitcom, which chronicles the saga of the Bluth children as they attempt to maintain financial stability in the wake of their father’s incarceration for “light treason.”
The eccentric cast, anchored by Jason Bateman (Ozark), Portia de Rossi (Scandal), Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), and the late great Jessica Walter (Archer), is the major power keeping this comedic yacht afloat. Taylor Miller
Unstable (2023-present)
Creators: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Victor Fresco
Cast: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe star in the funny sitcom Unstable, which was written by Victor Fresco and starred in by all three of them. The story of Unstable revolves around the troubled bond between a brilliant biotech founder and his overshadowed son, who tries to restore his father’s sanity and save the family business.
Unstable lays a foundation of heart beneath amusing language and snappy, smart quips by focusing on the true connection and familiarity of the Lowes, which absolutely leaps out the screen. Unstable features a talented cast that includes Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, and Fred Armisen (of Saturday Night Live fame). By Yael Tygiel
That ‘90s Show (2023-present)
Creator: Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner, Gregg Mettler
Cast: Callie Haverda, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel
That ’90s Show is a continuation of the popular television comedy series That ’70s Show, starring Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Actors Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty and Red Forman from the first series, ushering in a new generation of youngsters that includes their granddaughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda).
Despite guest starring That ’70s program alums like Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher, the new comedy nevertheless delivers the same laughs and warmth as the original program. By Yael Tygiel
The Upshaws (2021-present)
Creators: Regina Y. Hicks, Wanda Sykes
Cast: Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons
Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes (Monster in Law) co-created The Upshaws and star in it alongside Mike Epps (The Hangover) and Kim Fields in this family comedy. The Upshaws follows a working-class Black family in Indiana as they face and overcome challenges such as parenthood and family trauma.
The Upshaws takes a rather astute approach to the sitcom genre in its examination of the complexities of surviving in today’s world, including the need to reject stereotypes and adapt to new circumstances. The Upshaws has a great cast and tells stories from the heart, so it’s no surprise that it makes you feel good. By Yael Tygiel
Blockbuster (2022-present)
Creator: Vanessa Ramos
Cast: Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, J.B. Smoove
Blockbuster is a workplace comedy created by Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), featuring the funny Randall Park (WandaVision). Blockbuster is a fictitious film about the only remaining Blockbuster video store and the staff who are willing to risk everything to keep it running despite the company’s dire financial situation.
Park, who portrays the store manager, is backed up by a cast of equally outstanding performers and comedians, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine alums Melissa Fumero and Olga Merediz and Harley Quinn himself, J.B. Smoove. Critics were too harsh on Blockbuster, but it’s a funny show about a video rental store that deserves more attention. By Yael Tygiel
The Crew (2021)
Creator: Jeff Lowell
Cast: Kevin James, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma
Kevin James (Grown Ups) stars in the one-season comedy The Crew as a NASCAR crew chief trying to maintain order after the team’s owner retires and hands over management to his Ivy League daughter. With a fascinating diversity of characters, viewers of every background should be able to find at least one character in The Crew that they can relate to. The show was created by veteran sitcom writer and producer Jeff Lowell (Two and a Half Men). It’s remarkable that The Crew only lasted for one season, given James’ track record as a sitcom leader (which includes The King of Queens). By Yael Tygiel
Alexa & Katie (2018-2020)
Created by: Heather Wordham
Cast: Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly
Alexa & Katie is one of the few shows that is suitable for children and adults alike. The show contains adult characters (including Tiffani Thiessen of Saved by the Bell) with fantastic, realistic plots of their own, and the humor is surprisingly nuanced for a children’s show that won an Emmy in 2018. Its teen protagonists tackle adult themes without alienating the show’s target demographic.
The series centers on Alexa (Paris Berelc), a high school freshman who is diagnosed with cancer in the summer before her first year of college. She deals with her condition and the typical issues of growing of age, such as having a part-time job and extracurricular activities, with the help of her best friend Katie (Isabel May). Alexa & Katie is a charming and funny comedy that deserves more attention, says Taylor Gates.
Pretty Smart (2021)
Created by: Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand
Cast: Emily Osment, Gregg Sulkin, Olivia Macklin
The film Pretty Smart, about a Harvard graduate and aspiring novelist who must move in with her sister’s vivacious, carefree, and wacky housemates, is a hidden gem. Despite their vast differences, the group eventually bonds in an unexpected way and helps each other with the challenges of coming of age. Pretty Smart is a charming comedy that manages to be both goofy and heartwarming. Gates, Taylor
S*x Education (2019-present)
Creator: Laurie Nunn
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa
In comparison to other modern teen shows, S*x Education distinguishes out because it manages to be both educational and hilarious without ever crossing the line into goofiness, and serious when the story calls for it without ever becoming unnecessarily melodramatic. Nerdy Otis (Asa Butterfield), whose mother is a s*x therapist (Jean Milburn, played by Anderson), opens an impromptu clinic at school with the school’s social outcast (Maeve, played by Mackey), despite their shared fear of s*x.
The show’s charismatic cast, which ranges from the stern principal Groff (Alistair Petrie) to the horny aspiring erotica writer Lily (Tanya Reynolds), draws in viewers while gradually dispelling common preconceptions about s*xuality, gender, and the construction of identity. It’s a must-see because of the compelling stories it tells and the critical topics it raises, which could lead to a more empathetic global community. Author: Elisa Guimares
New Girl (2011-2018)
In the popular 2010s sitcom New Girl, a young woman moves in with three guys following a breakup. The ensemble cast of the Los Angeles-based comedy series New Girl, which aired for seven seasons, was led by Zooey Deschanel as Jessica “Jess” Day. The sitcom ran on Fox from 2011-2018 and quickly gained popularity and critical acclaim from viewers and critics alike.
At the start of the program, Jess is a vivacious and endearing educator who finds her lover in bed with another woman and consequently moves out. She responds to an ad on Craigslist and soon after moves into a loft with three men she met online: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.). Many other characters, including Jess’s best friend and fashion model Cece (Hannah Simone), are introduced and removed throughout the series. This wacky group of folks in their thirties embark on a trip filled with laughter and personal development.
