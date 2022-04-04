The total number of COVID cases in California approaches 8.5 million.

California has reported about 8.5 million COVID-19 infections and 88,207 fatalities on Sunday.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has registered more than 80.1 million illnesses and 982,565 fatalities. 6.15 million people have perished globally as a result of COVID.

Locally, the county’s two-year pandemic totals increased to 750,991 cases and 5,185 fatalities.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency does not release daily COVID case data on weekends.

According to official data, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals increased by two on Saturday, to 132. The state made no update Sunday.