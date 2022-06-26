The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast & Trailer

For the time being, the world is protected from the apocalypse thanks to the Umbrella Academy.

Because none of our superheroes have their superpowers anymore, this all comes with a price. To make matters worse, they may be needed for something else.

A new group of dysfunctional, super-powered individuals may be in charge of protecting the people in this brave new world.

Although we have no idea what’s going to happen next, the story doesn’t end here.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Plot

The television series based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá has taken a looser approach than the comic books themselves. Way’s third and fourth Umbrella Academy collections, Hotel Oblivion and Sparrow Academy, both appear in season 3’s Hotel Oblivion and Sparrow Academy. For now, it’s impossible to tell if what’s in The Sparrow Academy Volume 4 will have any bearing on what happens in Season 4.

In any case, the season 4 finale itself gives us a glimpse of what’s to come going forward: The Hargreeves siblings suddenly find themselves helpless, which both concerns and excites them. Despite Luther’s less-than-hairy exterior, Diego and Lila appear excited to take a babymoon. Luther is determined to find Sloane, his estranged wife. For now, at least, it’s fun to pretend to be a normal human being.

Other than that, they’ll discover that old dad’s “reset universe” is one in which he controls everything, as they’ve learned to expect. In every city, his name is on every building, and he has his buddy back—remember the one Luther was guarding on the moon?—who has returned to his side. No one was surprised to learn that Reg might be a nasty madman? In Season 4, we may finally see the clash between the Umbrella Academy and Dictator Dad.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Cast

Of course, The Umbrella Academy’s return would be incomplete without… well, The Umbrella Academy. At the very least, those that are still alive.

This is where we are right now:

Luther (played by Tom Hopper)

Diego (played by David Castañeda)

Klaus (played by Robert Sheehan)

Five (played by Aidan Gallagher)

Viktor (played by Elliot Page)

In addition, since Ritu Arya’s Lila and Justin H Min’s Ben are so integral to the family, we should expect to see them again.

Even if it isn’t explicitly stated, the relationship between some characters and their existence is in flux. Even though the family has lost their supernatural abilities, there’s a chance we’ll run with them again in the hereafter or in the real world.

Particularly intriguing was the ambiguity surrounding the fate of Allison (#3, played by Emmy Raver-Lampman). Is she still alive after the third season finale? (I have no idea why there have been arguments in the office.)

But there’s also Stanley, Lila and Diego’s fictitious child (Euphoria’s Javon Walton), who vanished during the kugelblitz (after accidentally killing off his uncle Klaus and revealing his immortality so… silver linings and all that).

On top of everything, Luther’s newlywed wife Sloane (played by Genesis Rodriguez) has mysteriously vanished.

For the time being, there is no set date for the release of The Umbrella Academy’s Season 4.

A sudden conclusion to one of Netflix’s most cherished programs would be shocking, however, given the show’s popularity.

We expect at least one more season, albeit when that will come is still up in the air..

Season one was released in February 2019, season two was released at the end of July 2020, and season three was released two years later (blame Covid) in mid-June 2022. Unlike many other Netflix releases, there doesn’t seem to be a recurring trend in the release timetable.

Assuming a roughly June/July release date, we can safely assume that the show won’t come until 2024. It won’t be ready in a year if they don’t get started filming as soon as possible.)

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy has yet to be officially confirmed or begin filming, hence there is no trailer or teaser available. This page will be updated as necessary.

