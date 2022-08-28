The Usa Has the World’s Most Monkeypox Cases

There have been over 15,000 documented instances of monkeypox in the United States. The most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this (CDC). The Xinhua news agency reported on Monday that the CDC had received reports of 15,433 cases of monkeypox across the country.

According to the CDC, 2,910 instances of monkeypox have been reported in New York, followed by 2,663 in California and 1,588 in Florida.

Some have criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the monkeypox outbreak, saying that it did not do enough to prevent the disease, such as ordering enough vaccines, expediting treatments, or making available diagnostics.
Based on WHO statistics, the United States likewise experienced the highest weekly increase in monkeypox cases (WHO).

