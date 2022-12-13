The Victim’s Father Says That She Had Big Open Wounds And Calls The Officers As Cowards

According to the father of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, the victims had “huge gaping gouges” that were unmistakably the work of a “sadistic male.” He also labeled police “cowards” for withholding additional information from the public.
According to Steven Goncalves, he questioned Cathy Mabbutt, the coroner, about the victims’ stabbing frequency.
He told Fox News Digital Sunday, “She adds, sir, I don’t think stabs is the proper term, it was like tears like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab.
“These were large open gouges, she claimed. It was swift, she claimed. These weren’t the kinds of situations where you could dial 911. They weren’t going to bleed away gradually, “said he.
In the wee hours of November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, her closest friend Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her lover Ethan Chapin, 20, were murdered in a rental house close to school.
Wow… Just interviewed the #Moscowpolice about the #Idahomurders .. Might be one of the tougher #police interviews I’ve done.. airing the whole thing at 10p/9C on @BanfieldonNN. To watch, visit https://t.co/OzQbVk8m0D #idahofour #newsnation pic.twitter.com/9R00rafEvN
— Ashleigh Banfield (@TVAshleigh) December 12, 2022
The fixed-blade knife they think was used in the horrible attack that has left the small college town inconsolable has not yet been found, according to Moscow police, who are collaborating with the FBI and Idaho State Police.
According to Goncalves, Mogen’s wounds “certainly did not match” his daughter’s injuries. “There are more details,” he continued. “They might have each passed away from the exact same thing, been stabbed. They don’t even remotely resemble one another.
He claimed that Kaylee Goncalves’ liver and lungs were cut open by the knife.
“They’re just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male.”
Although the coroner told Goncalves that the victims died quickly and without pain, he remains skeptical.
Kernodle and Chapin were discovered on the second floor of 1122 King Road, both with defensive wounds. “From what the coroner told us, it was a hell of a battle down there,” Goncalves added.
When reached by phone, Mabbutt declined to comment on the information she revealed to Goncalves.
Read More: