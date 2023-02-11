The Video Contradicts The Littleton Police Department’s Statement About The Fatal Police Shooting

The details surrounding the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer in Littleton have recently been revised.
Initially, the police department said that a motorcyclist had been involved in an accident and that the suspect had fled the scene before drawing a gun on someone at one in the morning near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue.
However, in a video that was just recently made public, you can show 41-year-old Stephen Poolson being struck by the police cruiser, after which the officer exits the vehicle and pursues Poolson.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Littleton Police Spokeswoman Sheera Poelman said, “Based on this video it has come to light that the motorcycle did not in fact crash, but yes, in fact, was contacted by a patrol vehicle.” Poelman’s comments were made in response to the discovery that the motorcycle had been contacted by a patrol vehicle.
The subsequent events were not captured by the camera that obtained this tape; nonetheless, according to the police, Poolson pulled out a revolver, which is why their officer shot him. According to the department, the officer in question is currently on leave with pay for administrative purposes.
The department has stated that it will not release the footage from the bodycam until after the investigation that is being conducted by the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The shooting was captured on camera by the bodycam.
At first, the police claimed that they were looking for Poolson because the motorcycle he was riding was a reported stolen vehicle.
