The Walmart Shooter Purchased A Gun Hours Before The Murdering Rampage And Left A “Death Note” On His Mobile

According to local officials, the shooter in the tragic Walmart massacre in Chesapeake, Virginia, legally purchased the gun hours before he started firing at his coworkers.
According to Chesapeake officials, Andre Bing, 31, purchased the 9-millimeter handgun from a store on Tuesday morning and killed six people that evening. In the store’s break room, where the shooting took place, police discovered the shooter dead of what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.
The shooter had no prior criminal activity, authorities said on Friday.
The victims have been named by the police as Tyneka Johnson, 22, of neighboring Portsmouth, as well as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, Brian Pendleton, 38, Kellie Pyle, 52, Lorenzo Gamble, 43, and Randy Blevins, 70, all of Chesapeake. Due to Chavez age, Barron’s police suppressed his identity at first; they later revealed it on Friday morning.
All of the victims were confirmed to have worked for Walmart by a representative.
City officials added on Friday that after doing a forensic examination on the shooter’s phone, police found what they called a “death note” that contained meandering accounts of alleged complaints with his coworkers.
The gunman had a reputation for being an aggressive, if not hostile, a boss who once acknowledged having “anger issues,” according to some of the people who worked with him. He could also make others laugh, though, and he appeared to be coping with the ordinary workplace challenges that many people face.
In his personal life, “I don’t think he had many people to fall back on,” said Nathan Sinclair, a former employee of Walmart who spent about a year there before quitting earlier this month.
In conversations among coworkers, “We would say things like “Work is taking over my life.” In response, the shooter would say, “Yeah, I don’t have a social life anyway,” “Thursday, Sinclair recounted.
Sinclair claimed that he did not get along with the shooter. He wasn’t especially loved and was infamous for being “verbally abusive” to employees, according to Sinclair. However, there were instances when the shooter wasn’t always treated correctly and was even made fun of.
“Who knows what he might have been contemplating, You never know if someone truly lacks any sort of support network, “added Sinclair.
Overall, according to Janice Strausburg, who knew the shooter from her 13 years of employment at Walmart before she left in June, he appeared to be a fairly typical guy.
She suggested that the shooter might be “grumpy” but also “placid.” He made everyone laugh and admitted he liked dancing to Strausburg. He declined her invitation to church but did note that his mother had been a minister.
Strausburg believed the stresses of the gunman’s job were to blame for his irritability. Additionally, he allegedly admitted to her that he “had rage issues” and grumbled that he would “get the management in trouble.”
But she didn’t anticipate this.
This past Thursday, Strausburg remarked, “I think he had mental issues. What else might it be, you ask?
