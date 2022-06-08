The Weeknd Net Worth, Controversy, All You Need To Know

Early Life

Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on February 16, 1990, the Weeknd goes by the stage name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Toronto, Ontario, was the place where he was raised by his mother and her grandmother after they divorced. In the late 1980s, The Weeknd’s parents immigrated to Canada from Ethiopia. Tesfaye’s father was absent from his life as a child, and the two only saw one other a few times.

Tesfaye’s early life was marked by his frequent attendance at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, which shaped him profoundly. Abel Tesfaye began using narcotics at the age of 11 despite his religious commitments. Tesfaye maintains that he committed crimes to pay for his drug habit, which began with marijuana smoking. The fact that he went to high school is irrelevant because he dropped out before his senior year.

Pre-Professional

As Tesfaye explained, he left high school and his family’s home “one weekend, and never returned.” His stage name is a reference to this fact. He met producer Jeremy Rose three years after graduating from high school. When Rose came up with the idea of “dark R&B,” Tesfaye seemed like the right person to spearhead the movement. Tesfaye rapped on a handful of Rose-produced songs. Kin Kane and The Noise were among the nicknames the musician was utilizing in this era. Rose agreed to let Tesfaye use the tracks in exchange for credit as a producer. It wasn’t long until Tesfaye had a large following on YouTube, and even Drake got wind of it.

.@theweeknd is the only artist in Spotify history to have three albums with over 4 million streams in one day. pic.twitter.com/Ag6At9FbZU — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) June 3, 2022

House of Balloons, The Weeknd’s first major release, was a mixtape. Jeremy Rose was one of many producers who worked on the album, but he wasn’t given credit for any of the work because of an earlier agreement. The album was a huge hit, and Drake was happy to applaud the artist once more. As a fan of The Weeknd, Drake also attended his debut show and later approached him with a collaboration proposal. The Weeknd and Drake then embarked on a joint tour, with The Weeknd serving as Drake’s opening act. Many major record labels came forward when The Weeknd released two additional mixtapes.

Breakthrough

The Weeknd teamed up with Republic Records in a joint venture that also saw the establishment of his imprint, XO, following a tour of the United States and Europe in 2012. The Weeknd’s record label, XO, is a division of Republic Records and is run by The Weeknd himself. Trilogy, a compilation of The Weeknd’s first three mixtapes, was released as a result of their friendship. For the first time, Jeremy Rose was given credit for the songs he had written and recorded. The album ranked fourth on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

Kiss Land, his first studio album, was released a year later. Drake appeared on numerous tracks on the album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. He collaborated with singers such as Justin Timberlake and Ariana Grande and toured extensively in the following years.

The Weeknd’s second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, came out in 2015. The album sold 412,000 units in its first week of release and topped the Billboard 200 in the United States. It was eventually certified platinum, having sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide. With his next three tracks, all of which went platinum, The Weeknd became the first male artist to hold all three top slots on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at the same time!

Starboy, The Weeknd’s follow-up album was released in 2016. Daft Punk appeared on several tracks on the album, which was released in 2012. The Weeknd released My Dear Melancholy in 2018 after collaborating with a variety of other artists and touring again. In 2017, The Weeknd achieved a Guinness World Record for the most Spotify streams in a calendar year.

The Weeknd, his first greatest hits collection, was released in Japan in 2018 as well. A new album from The Weeknd is due out in 2020, and the working title is After Hours.

Personal Life

In 2015, The Weeknd began seeing model Bella Hadid for the first time. They split in 2016 because of schedule problems stemming from their demanding lifestyle. In 2017, he was romantically linked to singer Selena Gomez for a short time before the two parted ways. Throughout 2018, The Weeknd reunited with Bella Hadid, however, the two broke up again in 2019.

Real estate

The Weekend purchased a penthouse overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club in Los Angeles for $21 million in December 2019. The monthly HOA charge for the building is $6,800. Before moving to Los Angeles, he was renting a $60,000-a-month triplex penthouse in New York City.

A three-acre Hidden Hills, California, the estate belonged to The Weeknd before his purchase in June 2017 for $18 million. He plans to sell it for $25 million when the market opens in June of 2020. In April of 2021, he sold the house to Madonna for a cool $20 million.

The Weeknd purchased a Bel-Air property for $70 million in August 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal. Located on 1.6 acres with views of Bel-Air Country Club, the 33,000-square-foot mansion was sold off-market. Indoor pool, sports court, movie theatre, gym, and music studio are all available at the resort.

Controversy

In 2015, he was arrested for punching a Las Vegas police officer. There were 50 hours of community service mandated for him.

What is The Weeknd’s net worth?

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer who is best known for his work with Drake. $300 million is The Weeknd’s net worth The Weeknd is a well-known face in the Hip-Hop/Rap/R&B scene thanks to his distinctive sound and his rise to fame via the internet platform YouTube.

In the United States alone, he has sold more than 70 million recordings, and he has won numerous honors, including numerous Grammys. As well as being a musician, The Weeknd is also a businessman. In addition, he has collaborated with a number of other businesses and launched his own personal brand, “XO.”

Today The Weeknd is a highly compensated performer in the music industry. When The Weeknd is on tour, he may potentially make $90 million before taxes in a given year.

