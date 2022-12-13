The Widow Of The Lockerbie Victim Talks Before The Alleged Bomber Of Pan Am Flight 103 Makes His Initial Court Appearance

On Monday, just before the alleged Lockerbie bomber is scheduled to appear in court, the widow of a victim of the 1988 plane explosion that killed 270 people in Scotland, addressed.
Nearly 34 years after the bombing, the United States has detained Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, according to a statement from the Justice Department on Sunday.
Vicky Cummock, whose husband John perished in the assault, thanked authorities for the arrest on Monday. This afternoon, the suspect is anticipated to make his first appearance in the District of Columbia’s U.S. District Court.
On December 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103, which was flying from London to New York, crashed over Lockerbie, killing all 259 aboard as well as 11 persons who were on the ground. On British territory, it continues to be the deadliest terrorist strike.
35 Syracuse University students died of their injuries after returning from studying overseas.
Victoria Cummock, the widow of passenger John B. Cummock and the founder and CEO of the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation, made prepared statements during the news conference, which was held in Miami, Florida.
“Today marks a significant turning point in the victim’s families’ tenacious fight to find and prosecute everyone guilty for the second-deadliest terrorist attack on Americans. I have been married to John Cummock for 38 years, and he is the father of my three children as well as my best friend “In a statement prior given to Fox News, Cummock added.
She praised the fact that “the U.S. arrest and apprehension of Libyan terror suspect Mas’ud, is the first tangible step made by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, in 34 years, to hold any suspect accountable in U.S. courts, for the December 21, 1988, terrorist attack against America that murdered our loved ones, aboard Pan Am flight 103, flying from London to New York, exploding over Lockerbie, Scotland.”
She stated, “On behalf of my family and the participants in my group, I want to convey our appreciation to President Biden, a graduate of Syracuse University, and the U.S. authorities for putting deeds behind their pledges.
“This important first step should help to redress the injustice that has persisted for more than three decades. We want criminal trial proceedings to start right away.”
She continued, “The relatives of the victims are very aware that after 34 years, informants and witnesses die, memories fade, and evidence might deteriorate or disappear.
“Except for the criminal charges brought in 2020 against Libyan Mas’ud and the criminal indictments brought in 1991 against Libyans al-Megrahi and Fhimah, U.S. authorities have never detained or prosecuted ANY suspects for the mass murder of 190 Americans and 69 foreigners aboard a U.S. flagship, including 11 people killed on the ground.
