The Wife Of A Doctor Who Drove His Family Off A Cliff In A Tesla Has Asked Prosecutors Not To Charge Him

The wife of a California doctor who is accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a cliff while she and their two children were passengers in the vehicle has pleaded with authorities not to prosecute him.
Last Monday, Dharmesh Patel, 41, pled not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and two enhancements for the severe injuries that his wife, Neha, 41, and their 7-year-old daughter sustained. These injuries were caused by an incident in which Dharmesh Patel was involved.
However, the defence counsel Josh Bentley startled the courtroom when he stated that Neha does not want her husband to be charged. This was despite the fact that she is alleged to have yelled to first responders that her husband “deliberately wanted to kill us,” as reported by KNTV.
Domestic abuse cases frequently involve situations in which the victim refuses to cooperate with law enforcement, according to Sean Gallagher, Chief Deputy District Attorney for San Mateo County.
In the courthouse in Redwood City, he stated, “Regardless of whether she is cooperative, we feel we have sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”
He stated that it was not rare for victims of domestic violence to not want to cooperate with authorities.
Gallagher went on to say that if there is violence within the context of a family, it creates a “highly dynamic situation.”
During the attempted murder-suicide that took place on the renowned part of the Pacific Coast Highway known as the Devil’s Slide on January 2, the authorities have described it as a “miracle” that the family was able to survive the terrifying plunge that was caused by the electric car.
Patel, a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, was taken to a hospital and placed under guard after sustaining “severe lower body injuries.” On January 20, Patel was booked into jail after being released from the hospital.
