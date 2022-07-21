The Wilds Season 3 on Prime Video – Everything You Need To Know

We’d like to know what the future holds for our stranded teens. Is there going to be a The Wilds Season 3 on Prime Video?

The last time we saw our adolescent females, they’d stumbled onto a group of teenage lads and assumed they’d escaped their captivity. That’s when they discovered the scope of the problem. Set up the third stage of her social experiment in anticipation of this eventuality.

On the inside, she’s got a team of helpers. Seth is one of them, and we know it. After he was thrashed and left for dead by the other two boys on the small boat, he was saved at some time.

On the other hand, what about the one on the interior? If there’s a third time, we’ll go with one of the gals. After Gretchen revealed she had someone on the inside, the camera panned to her beaming face, making it seem like Shelby is the most likely suspect.

Now that we’ve had two seasons, we need a third one. We need to know what the future holds for this group, but how likely is that to happen?

The Wilds Season 3 Plot

The Wilds season 3 plot is still a mystery to us. Aside from that, we can get some hints from cast interviews and previous series events. We learned at the end of Season 2 that Shelby might be a mole working for the Dawn of Eve program.

Amy B Harris, the show’s executive producer, made it clear to TV Line that Shelby has a problem. “I think the camera picked a pretty fascinating subject….” There is a chance, but it might possibly be somewhere else,” she said, but she didn’t go into specifics.

Read More:

When asked about the upcoming season, she stated it would focus on the developing tension between the boy and girl groups. It’s exciting to witness how these two groups, which have bonded in a very powerful way, are able to guard and care for one another, fight with one another, and take care of one another,” Harris added. “The chemistry and the explosions that may occur when these two groups get together are incredibly interesting, and I’m really anxious to investigate,”

‘Phase 3’ of the experiment was hinted at in The Wilds season 2. We’re not exactly sure what’s going on here, but it’s been intimated that another group of survivors may be making an appearance. Gretchen, the chief of the Dawn of Eve programme and her entire operation, is a character Harris has indicated that they want to investigate further.

“[Gretchen’s] operation is a massive question mark for a lot of people, and knowing the gears, particularly the recruitment gears,” she said. With Nora, we noticed the same.” “However, it’s a point of interest that we’d like to pursue.”

The Wilds Season 3 Cast

All of the characters that survived the second series of The Wilds are expected to return for the third season, unless anything goes awry. The girls’ and boys’ teams will both be back, then.

Rachel Griffiths could get a raise if the new season digs deeper into Gretchen’s past. Like Seth from Alex Fitzalan can do, who took over after Gretchen ran away and is in command of the facility.

Is there a chance that the cast of The Wilds will return for season 3?

Sophia Ali – Fatin Jadmani,

Shannon Berry – Dot Campbell

Jenna Clause – Martha Blackburn

Reign Edwards – Rachel Reid

Mia Healey – Shelby Goodkind

Charles Alexander – Kirin O’Conner

Zack Calderon – Rafael Garcia

Nicholas Coombe – Josh Herbert

Miles Gutierrez-Riley – Ivan Taylor

Aidan Laprete – Henry Tanaka

Tanner Ray Rook – Bo Leonard

Reed Shannon – Scotty Simms

Alex Fitzalan – Seth Novak

Helena Howard – Nora Reid

Rachel Griffiths – Gretchen Klein

For The Wilds season 3, there is no release date or formal third season renewal as of April 2022. As a result, we have high hopes that Amazon Prime will quickly approve a third season of The Survivor. After all, the story of Shelby wasn’t completely wrapped up in Season 2, and there was a hint that she wasn’t who she seemed to be.

Based on the timing of the first series, we’d assume the third season of The Wilds will premiere in the winter of 2023 based on Covid-19’s impact on the second series release.

The Wilds Season 3 Trailer

A third season of The Wilds isn’t confirmed, but a fresh video will be posted here once the decision has been made.

Read More: