The Winner Of Miss Usa 2022 Is...

All right, everyone listen up! On Monday, the 71st Miss USA was crowned over a live two-hour program that discussed everything from climate change and racial conflict to the controversial reintroduction of wide-legged jeans.

For the second year running, Zuri Hall hosted, with Julissa Bermudez and Micah Jesse offering analysis from the sidelines. Chloe Flower, a world-renowned classical pianist, also gave a concert that evening.

This year’s competition was held in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, the same place that Cheslie Kryst, who committed herself earlier this year, won the title of Miss USA 2019. Because of the significance of the occasion, the location was picked especially for the occasion.

Among the judges were American businesswoman and producer Ashlee Clarke, South Korean model and table tennis player Soo Yeon Lee, American fitness trainer Kirk Myers, American influencer and model Olivia Ponton, American fashion designer Aaron Potts, and Canadian fashion designer and model Nicole Williams-English.

After many shocking eliminations, the last five finalists were Miss Illinois’s Angel Reyes, Miss Nebraska’s Natalie Pieper, Miss North Carolina’s Morgan Romano, Miss Ohio’s Sir’Quora Carroll, and Miss Puerto Rico’s R’Bonney Gabriel (Miss Texas).