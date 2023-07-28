DTE Energy has warned that some customers in Southeast Michigan hit by strong storms on Wednesday may not have their power restored until Saturday or later.
As temperatures this week are forecasted to reach the low 90s and the heat index values reaching the upper 90s, those without access to electricity will be without air conditioning. There will be some really uncomfortable days for some households without air conditioning.
At 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, the DTE Energy outage map indicated that 149,535 customers in Southeast Michigan were still without electricity.
The tweet below verifies the news:
DTE Energy said some residents will be waiting until Saturday or beyond for power to be restored. https://t.co/QCfnl7sWPQ
— Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) July 27, 2023
Crews from Local 4 worked in all three metro areas on Thursday, July 27. There were significant damage areas in all three zones, including downed power lines, trees, and limbs.
Even though many people are angry, they are trying to keep their calm and look out for their neighbors, especially those who rely on electrically powered medical equipment, as reported to Local 4.
The website CaliforniaExaminer.net is a great resource for staying up of current events and reading thought-provoking articles.
If you want to read more from the California Examiner, you can do so by clicking the following links:
- Florida Beach Case: Police Reveal Images of Unidentified Woman Found in Suitcases
- Human Trafficking Operation Uncovered in California – Victims Rescued