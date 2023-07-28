There Are Still About 150,000 People in Southeast Michigan Without Electricity After Severe Storms Hit the Region

DTE Energy has warned that some customers in Southeast Michigan hit by strong storms on Wednesday may not have their power restored until Saturday or later.

As temperatures this week are forecasted to reach the low 90s and the heat index values reaching the upper 90s, those without access to electricity will be without air conditioning. There will be some really uncomfortable days for some households without air conditioning.

At 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, the DTE Energy outage map indicated that 149,535 customers in Southeast Michigan were still without electricity.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Crews from Local 4 worked in all three metro areas on Thursday, July 27. There were significant damage areas in all three zones, including downed power lines, trees, and limbs.

Even though many people are angry, they are trying to keep their calm and look out for their neighbors, especially those who rely on electrically powered medical equipment, as reported to Local 4.

