Third Body Discovered In Investigation Of Submerged Vehicle: An update has been provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) on the submerged car that was discovered in Nelson County on December 27.
The Virginia State Police had previously reported that they had received information about a sunken vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two people whose deaths had been confirmed.
The Virginia State Police have provided an update in which they state that the bodies of three males were discovered after the vehicle was recovered from the river. Two of the bodies were found on the riverbank; one was 11 years old and the other was 17 years old. The third body was a 30-year-old man.
According to the statement made by the Virginia State Police in their news release, “At this point in the investigation, it appears that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the high current.”
According to the VSP, search crews are currently continuing their efforts to locate two additional people who are thought to have been passengers in the vehicle.
According to the Vermont State Police, none of the three people who passed away were related to each other, and the remains have been sent off to be autopsied and positively identified.
The inquiry is still underway, and we will keep you informed of any new developments as soon as we get them.
