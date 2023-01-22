Third Sexual Assault In A Week In A Wisconsin Neighbourhood; Suspect Thought To Be The Same

WFRV – Madison, Wisconsin Within a week, a third alleged sexual assault was reported in the same community in south-central Wisconsin, and police believe they are all connected.
According to a press statement from the Madison Police Department, officers are currently looking into a third incident in which a woman was attacked by a stranger while out walking in the Greenbush area.
After an Alabama man threatened to shoot the staff, a Wisconsin motel was evacuated.
The previous two assaults happened on January 10 in the same evening, just minutes apart.
Around 6:30 p.m. on January 17, according to police, the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Park Street near Meriter Hospital when she allegedly received an unwanted touch from behind by an unidentified guy.
According to the authorities, the suspect, in this case, fits the description given by the other two victims. The suspect was characterized by all three women as a dark-clad Hispanic man in his early 20s.
Anyone who lives close to Meriter Hospital or St. Mary’s Hospital is urged to check and give over any suspicious home security or doorbell video, especially if they reside on Mills Street.
According to the press statement, police continue to conduct increased patrols in this region. Police are urging anyone who finds themselves in a scenario like this to dial 911 right away.
You can reach Detective Sarah Korger at skorger@cityofmadison.com or Crime Stoppers at 608-229-8214 if you have any information about this series of incidents.
Read Next:
- Dani Alves Deal With The Pumas Was Terminated Following His Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault
- Multiple People Shot Near Monterey Park In Los Angeles