Third Woman Sexually Assaulted At An Orange County Bus Stop

A guy is being sought by Orange County authorities after a third attack at a bus stop in recent weeks.
The most recent assault took place early on Saturday morning close to Hennepin Boulevard and Hiawassee Road.
People are advised not to go outside alone at night, especially women.
Deputies reported that the suspect in the most recent incidents was armed and was donning a mask.
The man who assaulted two ladies earlier this month may or may not be the same man from this crime.
Deputies said that two women had a comparable circumstance on February 2 at a different bus top on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive.
The women in that incident suffered robberies and sexual assaults.
No Arrests Have Yet Been Made By Deputies
Back then, when Eyewitness News spoke with nearby residents, they reported frequently observing someone entering and exiting the woods behind the bus stop.
The two victims of the first assault gave the suspect’s height as being around 5 feet 4 inches. No arrests have yet been made by deputies.
Read: “Avoid walking alone”: Man wanted in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of two women near bus stop.
Monica Dolph stated, “I hope they capture the person because it’s still out there.”
Others stated that they will now give their plans for kids walking home from school some thought.
Dolph added, “Now I’m going to be careful with them (and) not to let them wander alone.”
The tweet from the Orange county Sheriffs’ office says People should avoid standing alone at the bus stop:
SAFETY ALERT: There was another attack at 6 am today, at a different bus stop at Hiawassee and Hennepin. The suspect was wearing a mask and had a gun. Try to avoid walking or standing alone at bus stops, especially in the dark. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. pic.twitter.com/HfbwXLz5px
— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 25, 2023
According to deputies, there was one fatality and another shooting on Friday night in Orange County.
You need to exercise caution, Robert Evans advised.
As far as I’m concerned, Evans advised them to find alternative transportation if they had to take a bus.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols and requests that anyone who observes anything unusual dial 911.
