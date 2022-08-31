This Week, California Could Experience a Record-breaking Heat Wave

This summer, most of the United States has been hit by scorching heat waves, but California has mostly been spared. This temporary reprieve, however, has already ended.

Much of central and southern California can expect to be baked in a week-long heat wave until Labor Day. Maximums of 115 degrees are expected in the Inland Empire, 112 degrees in the San Fernando Valley and San Joaquin Valley, and lows of 100 degrees or less closer to the coast.

According to meteorologist Mike Wofford of the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles-Oxnard forecasting office, the heat wave will likely have two peaks. The first will occur around midweek, after which temperatures will continue to decrease before skyrocketing again on Sunday and Monday.

In his opinion, “this does tend to be our hottest time of year,” Wofford stated. Over Labor Day weekend in 2020, Los Angeles County achieved its highest temperature: a scorching 121 degrees.

It is common for September to be the warmest month in the Bay Area and Southern California. The first part of September is forecast by the weather service to be mild across the country, but the West will be an exception.