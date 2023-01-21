Three Active-duty Marines With Intelligence Jobs Arrested For Participating In Jan. 6 US Capitol Riot

Three intelligence-related active-duty Marines, one of whom is claimed to have expressed support for a second civil war, were detained this week for breaking into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, together with a crowd of Trump loyalists.
Charges against Cpl. Micah Coomer, Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen include disorderly conduct in a Capitol facility.
According to a government document, Coomer’s Instagram posts of himself inside the Capitol building were how FBI agents first learned about him. Agents looking into his account found texts he sent to another user saying he was waiting for a second civil war.
On January 12, the defendants Zachary Rehl, Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Dominic Pezzola, and Joseph Biggs viewed Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough deliver his opening statement.
The associate enquired, “What is a boogaloo?
According to court records, Coomer responded, “Civil war 2,” making reference to a catchphrase used by some far-right organizations to advocate for a second civil war.
According to court records, Abate acknowledged during a security clearance interview that he had entered the Capitol during the riot with two “buddies.” Abate allegedly stated in the interview that he chose not to disclose his role because he felt the riot was being “portrayed badly.”
None of the defendants have admitted guilt or been represented by counsel, according to court records.
Coomer is listed as an Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance System Engineer working out of Camp Pendleton in California, according to military documents. Both Abate and Hellonen work as Special Communication Signals Analysts for the Marine Corps Cryptologic Support Battalion at Fort Meade in Maryland and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, respectively.
In a statement on Friday, a Marine Corps spokesman said that the organization is “aware of an investigation and the claims” and that it is “completely cooperating with proper authorities in support of the inquiry.”
Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Roberto Minuta, and Joseph Hackett are arranged clockwise from the top left.
According to investigators, CCTV from inside the Capitol shows Coomer walking around with two other guys who were later recognized by their military ID cards as Abate and Hellonen.
The three males allegedly entered the Capitol rotunda as they made their way around the structure, placed a red MAGA hat on one of the monuments, and then posed for pictures with it.
According to court filings, the group was inside the Capitol for almost an hour.
