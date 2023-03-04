Three Children Under Protective Services Care Were Discovered Dead In Texas Home

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, 3 children were found dead inside a house in Texas on Friday afternoon, and another two were brought to local hospitals in critical condition.
Child Protective Services confirmed to the CNN station WFAA that all five of the children were related to one another.
According to Tiffani Butler, who works for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, they were in what’s called “temporary CPS care.”
Around forty miles to the south of Dallas is where you’ll find the home in the quaint little town of Italy.
Three children were fatally stabbed and two were injured Friday in an attack at a home in Italy, Texas, police said.
The sheriff's deputies responded to a call at around 4 p.m. local time on South Harris Street in Italy, according to Ellis County Sheriff Deputy Jerry Cozby. pic.twitter.com/W4Mocitdqc
— いぶき (@ibuki53010508) March 4, 2023
According to a statement that was given to CNN by Butler, “We are shocked by this terrible tragedy, and we are already collaborating with law enforcement to examine how this happened, and why it happened.”
Check Other Trending News:
- Authorities Detain 2 Suspects In The Death Of A Coworker At A Motel In Georgia
- 3 Children Found Dead And 2 Injured At A Texas Home
A suspect has been taken into custody, and there is “no danger to the public at this time,” according to Deputy Jerry Cozby of the Sheriff’s Department.
You can follow our facebook page for more related articles and latest news.