Three Dead, Three Wounded in Maryland Shooting

Daily news / By /

According to authorities, a shooting occurred Sunday night at a home in the state’s capital city that left three people dead and three others injured.

At a press conference, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson informed the media that the shooting was the result of a “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no longer a danger to the public.

“This investigation is quite dynamic and aggressive. We’re still investigating everything that happened. Still trying to put it all together. There is still a ton of work to be done, Jackson noted.

He declined to go into further detail regarding the relationships between those slain but did note that they were between the ages of 20 and 50. He claimed that no concrete reason for the shooting had been uncovered by the authorities.

The tweet below confirms the news:

Jackson stated that the victims “died outside” the house, indicating that “it wasn’t random.”

The residential neighborhood where the shooting took place, which is located south of the city’s center and close to the seaside, was filled with police cars. Around 8 o’clock, according to Jackson, police were called to the shooting.

Check out this article from the California Examiner to learn more about recent events in the United States:

One of the injured was transported by helicopter to a trauma center, according to a news release from the police department. According to the police report, a suspect was in their care. Later, the chief stated that the individual was a “person of interest” and that no complaints had been made.

The chief said that a weapon had been found by the police.

The website CaliforniaExaminer.net is a great resource for staying up of current events and reading thought-provoking articles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top