Three New York City Officers Were Hurt In A Machete Attack; The Suspect Was Shot Near The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop: Not far from the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration, three New York City police officers were attacked by a guy with a machete, according to police, early on Sunday.
Two people who were hit in the head were hospitalized. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell revealed at a press conference that one officer, a rookie patrolling for the NYPD on his first day, had a cracked skull. The other officer, who has been with the NYPD for eight years, had a serious cut. A spokeswoman stated on Sunday that all three cops were in stable condition and would likely make a full recovery.
The 19-year-old suspect was shot in the shoulder by one of the staffers and was identified by police sources as Trevor Bickford, according to CBS New York. He’s also anticipated becoming better.
The suspect accused of attacking police officers with a machete near the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square has been identified as a Muslim extremist. Trevor Bickford, who frequented a mosque near his Maine home, took a train to NYC. https://t.co/b6yQHQkfmR pic.twitter.com/xmpYc13Rsw
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2023
According to CBS New York, Bickford was recently added to the FBI’s terror watchlist after his aunt claimed he had been radicalized online and had stated a desire to travel abroad and engage in combat with Islamic extremists.
Eight blocks from Times Square, where tens of thousands of people had gathered to see the city’s traditional New Year’s ball drop, the attack happened just after 10 p.m.
Mayor Eric Adams claimed that while the wounded officer’s wound was stitched up in the hospital, he chatted with him.
Adams remarked, “He was in good spirits.” He was aware that his actions today saved New Yorkers’ lives.
Adams complimented the police officers’ conduct and claimed that the situation was unique.
“The way our police responded and handled the issue truly satisfied us. At this point, there are no credible threats to New Yorkers; all three police are in stable condition, “added Adams.
The suspect seems to have acted alone, according to the associate director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office.
The investigation by the FBI, NYPD and Joint Terrorism Task Force is ongoing, but no word has been made on whether a reason for the attack has been found.
