Three People Are Killed When a Small Plane Hits a Hangar at an Airfield in Southern California

Three individuals were murdered early Sunday morning when a tiny plane crashed into a hangar at a Southern California airport, According to reports.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported that at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time, a single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed on takeoff at Cable Airport in Upland, located about 35 miles from Los Angeles. The three fatalities represented the entire plane.
The jet was completely enveloped in flames when firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on the scene. Both the hangar and an adjacent gasoline truck were in danger of catching fire, but firemen extinguished the incident in less than 20 minutes.
No firefighters were hurt in the blaze. According to authorities, the hangar in question is utilized to assist the Aviation Unit of the Ontario Police Department. There are a number of helicopters kept there.
The police estimated the hangar’s damage to be “moderate.” Photographs taken at the scene reveal broken glass and a hole in the building’s wall. The incident will be looked into by the Upland Police Department as well as the National Transportation Safety Board. The names of the deceased have not been released by authorities.
