Three People Arrested In North Carolina For Tying Up And Torturing Victim In Basement

In North Carolina, three people were detained and charged on Monday in relation to an alleged kidnapping and victim abuse.
Buddy Harwood, sheriff of Madison County, called the crime a “horrific act.” He claimed that after a resident complained that an unknown individual had visited their home and claimed to be a kidnapper, an investigation was started.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from many injuries to his face, body, and arms. Authorities also observed several cross symbols engraved on the victim’s body and face. The person was taken to a hospital so that they could treat them.
Deputies searched the neighbourhood, according to Harwood, and found the home where the alleged kidnapping took place.
During the execution of a search warrant, the sheriff’s office discovered that the victim had been brutally imprisoned in the home’s basement by suspects Patrick Banks, James Angel, and Nicole Sawyer, who had bound their hands and feet to a chair with barbed wire. The victim’s lips was allegedly taped shut, and the defendants allegedly bound their chest to a support beam.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim suffered various lacerations to his face, hands, and head as a consequence of being sliced by knives, kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck with weapons and a crowbar in the skull.
Banks was accused with kidnapping in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon intentionally inflicting significant bodily harm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to having an arrest warrant for a felony for taking off an electronic probation monitoring device, Banks was already wanted for breaking his parole.
Angel was accused of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon intended to cause significant bodily harm, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Also, Angel was wanted for larceny and drug possession in another county.
Sawyer was accused of kidnapping in the first degree, assault with a deadly weapon intended to cause significant bodily harm, and having a weapon of mass destruction.