Three People Have Been Detained After a Carjacking in Oakland Was Caught on Camera

Two males and a child were arrested on Thursday in connection with a string of armed carjackings in Oakland, one of which was caught on dashcam footage.
Police said they followed the suspects’ car from E. 12th Street and 26th Avenue in Oakland to San Leandro, where the three alleged carjackers abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before being captured. Police have not been able to identify the suspects.
The individuals were identified by police as being involved in multiple carjackings and an attempted carjacking of a woman on Skyline Boulevard in the Oakland hills last week. The terrifying encounter was captured on the victim’s dashcam as she attempted to escape.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Oakland police announced on Thursday the arrest of two men and one juvenile in connection with several armed carjackings, including an attempted carjacking that was caught on dashcam video. https://t.co/ttTG1BZe0O
— KTVU (@KTVU) July 27, 2023
The dashcam footage shows a white Dodge Charger halting in the road to prevent the woman’s car from passing. The driver jumped out of the Dodge Charger and went toward the woman’s vehicle while holding a gun. At the same time, another man ran out of the right side of the Charger and toward the victim’s car.
Fearful encounter described as “the guy jumped out, ran towards me with a gun,” as the woman told KTVU. She took swift action in her attempt to flee, saying, “I punched it, I ran around their car, and I drove away as fast as I could to try to get someplace safe.”
Here’s where you can find the latest California news and in-depth analysis:
- Michigan School Shooter’s Disturbing Audio Revealed: ‘I’m Gonna Have So Much Fun’
- There Are Still About 150,000 People in Southeast Michigan Without Electricity After Severe Storms Hit the Region
She made a quick right onto Keller Avenue and was free to go. Tompkins Avenue, Crestmont, Sequoyah Heights, and Piedmont Avenue Southeast are all areas where police suspect the three were involved in criminal activity.
The suspects are also linked to a another incident that occurred at 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 12100 block of Skyline Boulevard.
If you want to know what’s going on in the Golden State, the California Examiner is your best bet.