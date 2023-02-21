Three People Were Killed In A Mobile Home Fire In Von Ormy

A mobile home in Von Ormy went up in flames overnight, claiming the lives of three people, according to the Atascosa County Fire Marshal.
In the Von Ormy neighbourhood located at 100 Block of Blue Lilly Drive, the fire broke out at 3:30 in the morning on Sunday.
When fire crews arrived, a trailer home was fully engulfed in flames, and they received word that someone was possibly still inside. According to the officials, the fire crews attempted to rescue the person.
Cause of The Fire Is Still Unknown
The intensity of the flames prevented fire crews from entering the mobile home, so they were unable to put out the blaze.
After firefighters were able to gain control and put out the flames, they went inside and found three people who were deceased, officials said. At this point in time, their names have not been made public.
During the response to the fire, multiple agencies from the counties that were nearby assisted.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation continues.
