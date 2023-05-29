Three Shot Near Revere Beach, Many Juveniles Arrested

Three people were shot near Revere Beach on Sunday, causing hundreds of people to leave the beach on Memorial Day weekend. State police are looking into what happened.
Several minors are in custody. State police say that none of them have been charged, but they are being held and questioned.
State police say that the first shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. near Shirley and Centennial Avenues, just two blocks from Revere Beach. After a big fight broke out and shots were fired into a large group of people, the 17-year-old girl was hit.
She was hurt, so she was taken quickly to the Massachusetts General Hospital to get care. She should stay there for the night. State cops say it’s “possible” that she’s not the one who was meant to be hurt.
MSP says that there was a second shooting at about 8:00 p.m. Police say that a 51-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot near one of the beach bathhouses around the same time that a big fight broke out near the Bandstand on Revere Beach Boulevard.
Revere Beach is still shut down as police say they are dealing with “sporadic fights.”
A law enforcement source tells Boston 25 three people suffered gunshot wounds and multiple juveniles are in custody.
New details: https://t.co/fUuUFNLSQl pic.twitter.com/U8F9oFxSK2
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 29, 2023
The woman was hit in the legs and taken to MGH as well. An investigation showed that she wasn’t the person who was shot at.
The 17-year-old who was hit by gunfire didn’t want to go to the hospital. Police say they were trying to figure out if he was the person who was going to be hurt.
Boston Update-Countless large #fights have broken out throughout this evening.
Several have been #injured and even more have been arrested. Additional resources from #Boston Police are deploying to several locations across #Revere Beach.#BostonCeltics pic.twitter.com/ooC7Ak3RgB
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) May 29, 2023
The first shooting hasn’t led to any arrests yet, but police say they have a suspect or suspects in custody in connection with the bathroom shooting.
Police looked into the killings in great detail. Police set up a big crime scene and searched the area, forcing hundreds of people to leave Revere Beach and wait on nearby streets.
Near the southern end of the beach, at Eliot Circle, the beach was closed. State police said just before 9:30 p.m. that they were still responding to “sporadic” fights in the area.
“We have stopped people from going to Revere Beach so we can get things back in order,” state police said.
Several State Police teams, like detectives and K9 units, went to the area. Due to the big crowds, there were already a lot of police on the beach.
Police say that they haven’t found out yet if the killings were related. There is proof of how the bullets were made.
Revere’s acting mayor, Patrick M. Keefe Jr., told Boston 25 News the following:
“Safety is always the most important thing at Revere Beach, especially now that summer is coming. The City will keep working with our friends at the State to make sure that our beach is safe and welcoming for everyone. We won’t stand for this kind of violence, and we’ll keep working with our partners to make America’s first public beach a family-friendly place to be this summer.”
The Revere Police Department is also helping to find out what happened.
