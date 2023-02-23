Three Teenagers Were Detained After A 15-year-old Girl Was Murdered In Her Bed In Peachtree City

Peachtree City police say they have arrested three juveniles in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.
The victim, Madison Gesswein, was discovered at approximately 6:00 a.m. at The Greens at Braelinn apartments with a head injury, according to the police.
The body of her daughter was discovered by her mother when she returned home from working an evening shift.
According to the police, the injuries appeared to be compatible with a gunshot wound, but the official cause of death will not be determined until the medical examiner completes their investigation.
According to the detectives, they were able to swiftly identify the suspects as being three individuals from Fayetteville who were 18 years old.
Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, and Yeshua Mathis are all being held on suspicion of murder following their arrests.
