Three Teens Are Wanted For An Armed Carjacking In Fairmount.

The Philadelphia Police Department is actively searching for three juveniles believed to be responsible for the carjacking of an elderly man in the Fairmount neighborhood.

On Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 3:10 p.m., it took place.

On Thursday, surveillance footage obtained by the police and made public showed three teenagers walking together along the 800 block of North 26th Street.

According to investigators, the elderly victim, who was 80 years old, was coerced into getting out of his vehicle.

They ran off with some of his personal belongings, then hopped in the car and left.

The vehicle was reportedly located a short while later at the intersection of Napa Street and Lehigh Avenue, according to the police.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals is urged to contact the police at the numbers 215-686-3047 or 3048.

