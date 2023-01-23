Three Teens Shot Dead In D’Abadie

Yesterday afternoon, three teens were shot and killed in D’Abadie. Near five o’clock, the event happened at Boys Lane. The victims have been identified as Jamal Hackshaw, 19, Andre Singh, 16, and Keron Madoo, 16.
This is the year’s first triple homicide to be reported.
According to information provided to the Express, the lads were liming along a road close to the Priority Bus Route when an armed attacker approached them.
The three lads tried to flee, but the gunman started shooting at them. The assailant continued to shoot at the trio while pursuing the teens, striking them multiple times.
At the site, all three perished.
Police were alerted by locals, and the Homicide Bureau and North Central Division officers responded.
The killing of the kid and two men in separate events in Central Trinidad have brought the year’s total number of killings to 37.
38 were killed in comparison over the same time period in 2022. Family startled
Relatives claimed they were horrified by the occurrence when the Express visited the neighborhood.
None of them merit this, I say. They are little boys. had their entire lives ahead of them. What the heck is going on? What do they kill those kids for, Allyuh? God does not sleep; whoever does this. One relative, who did not want to be named, yelled, “I guarantee you!
Residents in the neighborhood who talked with The Express described the triple homicide as “deplorable.”
“In some way or another, everyone in this back here is related. So everyone in the family and the neighborhood is experiencing this right now. Therefore, when these individuals kill these three, the entire region is affected.
Earlier in the day, these little lads were liming without bothering anyone. And after a short while, they vanish? Their existence is over? That’s really disgusting. One man who identified himself as Paul said, “And I hope that those guilty be held.
In response to the triple homicide from yesterday, officers from the North Central Division detained two males.
Homicide detectives are anticipated to question them today, after which they will be put on identification parades.
This is the fourth time that a single shooting has resulted in many fatalities.
Christopher “One Foot” Williams, 27, and Collin Ezekiel Dennis, 34, both residents of Building Six in Maloney Gardens, were shot and killed on January 1.
Six days later, on January 7, both Kamali Cayenne, also known as “Mali,” 29, of Garcia Circular off Mt Zion Road in Arima, and Anton John, also known as “Frosty,” 30, of Mt Zion Road in Arima, were shot and killed.
At 100 Acres, Wallerfield in Arima, Clive Straker, 55, and his nephew Kelvin Thomas were shot and killed.
