Three Woburn Kids Charged With Leading Police On Chase With Stolen Automobile

Three teenagers are being charged after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon with a stolen car.
Stoneham police say that the teens were caught in Stoneham on Friday afternoon after they were told to look for a stolen white Audi saloon from Winchester.
A Stoneham police officer saw the car around 5:30 p.m. near the corner of Main and South Street. When the police officer tried to stop the car, the driver stepped on the petrol and crashed into a house on Franklin Street.
The Teen Driver Was Caught And Put In Jail
Police say that the three teens got out of the crashed sedan and ran away. The teen driver was caught and put in jail. After an investigation, it was clear who the two passengers were, so they were taken into custody.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Three teens are facing charges after leading police on a chase with a stolen car Friday afternoon. https://t.co/uuzuF1NRxi
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 12, 2023
Police say the 16-year-old male driver will be charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, not stopping for police, driving recklessly, speeding, not staying in marked lanes, not stopping at a stop sign or traffic light, and driving with a license that has been revoked.
Both of the Woburn passengers, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, will be charged with receiving a stolen vehicle.
All three will be called to the court at a later date to be charged. After a criminal complaint is filed on Monday, the 18-year-old will be able to be found.
