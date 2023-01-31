Three Women And Two Mothers Were Identified As Victims Of A Shooting In A Posh LA Suburb

Two young mothers were among the three people named as victims in a mass shooting that took place over the weekend at a rented home in a ritzy suburb in Los Angeles — as police continue their search for the culprits involved in the incident.
Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona, have been identified as the victims of the shooting that took place on Saturday in the Beverly Crest area. The names were released by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Sims was reportedly a mother of three with links to the Windy City, as stated by a relative who spoke to NBC Chicago about the situation.
It is believed that Davis would be survived by her children, albeit at the time of her passing, the exact number of children she had was unknown.
In addition, a friend mentioned that Davis had just just lost her father three months ago in a tribute post on Facebook.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a guy who identified himself on Facebook as Hutton’s father made a heartbreaking post in which he lamented the loss of his eldest daughter.
The status update that Keith Hutton has posted on his Facebook page reads, “I love you so much.” “I give thanks to God for each and every one of the times that we’ve spent together,” you said.
The incident also resulted in the injury of four other people, including three men and a woman, two of whom sustained critical wounds. On Monday, there was no information immediately available regarding the conditions of the survivors. Their identities as well as their ages have not been made public.
According to Police Sergeant Frank Preciado, Hutton, Davis, and Sims were killed while sitting in a car that was parked in front of a mansion worth $3 million when they were shot.
