Three Women In Texas Are Being Sued For Wrongful Death After Allegedly Assisting A Friend In Obtaining Abortion Drugs

The first such lawsuit brought since the state’s near-total ban on abortion last summer, a Texas man is suing three women under the wrongful death statute, saying that they assisted his ex-wife in terminating her pregnancy.
Marcus Silva is represented by Jonathan Mitchell, the former Texas solicitor general and creator of the state’s six-week abortion ban, and state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park. The complaint was filed in Galveston County, Texas, where Silva resides.
Silva claims that his now ex-wife discovered she was pregnant in July 2022, the month after Roe v. Wade was overturned, and plotted with two friends to procure abortion-inducing medicine illegally and terminate the pregnancy.
According to the lawsuit, the friends communicated with the woman, offering her information about Aid Access, an international organisation that sends abortion-inducing medicine through the mail. Text exchanges included in the complaint appear to demonstrate that they instead found a method to obtain the drug in Houston, where the two women lived.
According to the lawsuit, a third lady brought the drugs, and text conversations show that the wife self-managed an abortion at home.
The defendants could not be reached for comment right away. According to court records, Silva’s wife filed for divorce in May 2022, two months before the claimed abortion. In February, the divorce was finalised. According to the lawsuit, they have two daughters.
The complaint mainly depends on screenshots from a group chat the ex-wife had with two pals who appeared to be attempting to help her terminate her pregnancy. Her friends were worried Silva would “worm his way into your skull.”
“I know he’ll use it against me either way,” the pregnant woman claimed in text messages related to the complaint. “If I told him before, which I didn’t, he’d exploit it to [attempt to] keep me. And I’m sure he’ll try to claim some right to the judgement after the fact.”
“Delete all of today’s discussions,” one of the women later urged her. “You don’t want him poring over it.”
According to the case, helping a self-managed abortion counts as murder under state law, allowing Silva to claim under the wrongful death statute. The women have not been charged criminally.
The pregnant woman is particularly excluded from prosecution under Texas abortion legislation; the ex-wife is not named as a defendant.
Read More: