Tia Mowry Divorce: Why She Filed For Divorce Against His Husband Cory Hardrict?

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict made a shocking revelation, making their separation public.

On October 4, Tia Mowry surprised her 11 million followers by announcing her divorce from Cory Hardrict, her spouse of 14 years. With a lengthy explanation, the actress posted a black-and-white photo of the former couple in their teens.

Who Is Tia Mowry?

American actress, singer, novelist, and voice-over artist Tia Mowry. Tia is arguably best recognized for her role as the lead in the sitcom Sister, Sister. This program also featured Tia Mowry’s twin sister, Tamera.

The identical twins have appeared in numerous productions together over the years. The films “Twitches” and “Twitches Too” serves as an additional outstanding example.

Tia and Tamera are both well-known for their great careers in voice acting outside of on-screen performance. In addition, the twins were featured in the reality television program “Tia & Tamera.” Tia has participated in numerous performances without her sister. Such programs include “The Game” and “Instant Mom.”

Tia has also appeared in a variety of films, including “Baggage Claim” and “Indivisible.” Tia and Tamera became a successful music group in the 1990s and had several hit singles.

Tia Dashon Mowry was born on July 6, 1978, in former West Germany’s Gelnhausen. Tamera and Tia were born when their parents were overseas serving in the United States Army. Also, read about Marjorie Greene Divorce

The family subsequently settled in California, where the twins were raised with their two younger brothers. At the age of eight, both Tia and Tamera became born-again Christians. Tia performed in beauty pageants and talent contests during her youth.

After moving to California, Tia and Tamera began obtaining modest roles in television advertisements and programs. After appearing in series such as “Dangerous Women,” “True Colors,” and “Full House” in the early 1990s, “Sister, Sister” was the Mowry sisters’ breakthrough.

Both sisters continued to perform in extracurricular projects, most notably as voice actors in “The Adventures of Hyperman” and “Detention.”

Tia and Tamera participated in the 2000 television film “Seventeen Again.” Before reconnecting with her sister in Disney’s “Twitches,” Tia landed a big voice acting job on the animated series “Bratz.”

Tia repeated her prior role in the sequel “Twitches Too” after acting in series such as “Love, Inc.,” “Girlfriends,” and “Strong.” Tia featured on the reality show “Tia & Tamera” over the course of several years. She also acted in the television movie The Mistle-Tones.

Who Is Cory Hardrict?

American actor Cory Hardrict has a net worth of $1.5 million. Cory Hardrict, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, began his professional career in the late 1990s, appearing on such television programs as “Felicity,” “Once and Again,” and “E.R.” In addition, he appeared in the feature film “Never Kissed.”

Throughout the first decade of the twenty-first century, he alternated between television and cinema projects, including “Pacific Blue,” “Angel,” “Boston Public,” “The District,” “The Shield,” “Cold Case,” “Heroes,” “Crazy/Beautiful,” “Driftwood,” and “Grand Torino.”

He appeared on the popular television series “Lincoln Heights” and the reality series “Tia and Tamera,” which chronicles the lives of his wife, actress Tia Mowry, and her twin sister, actress Tamera, who have been performing since they were children.

New episodes of the series will debut in the spring of 2012. Cory and Tia are the parents of two children. Unfortunately, she filed for divorce in September 2022, after 14 years of marriage.

Tia Mowry Divorce

Here’s what we know so far about Cory and Tia’s divorce, despite the fact that they have not issued an official explanation for their shocking split.

The public is inquisitive about the reason for the couple’s divorce after such a lengthy marriage.

The former couple was together for more than twenty years. They first met while filming Hollywood Horror and dated for six years prior to their engagement in 2006. In 2008, Cory and Tia finally tied the knot in California. Their son was born in 2011, and their daughter arrived in 2018.

Given how shocking their divorce news was to the public, there is a notion that there must be a significant breach between the exes. Since their breakup, Cory and Tia have only had wonderful things to say about one another.

On October 18, Tia posted many family photographs with a comment expressing gratitude for the recent support she has received.

Tia was the one who filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the official reason. She and Cory have jointly requested physical and legal custody of their children.

There have been rumors about how the former partners will divide their assets. According to sources, they signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding, which should specify their respective inheritances.

According to reports, Tia has petitioned the court to end spousal support in compliance with the prenuptial agreement. Cory does not appear to be contesting this.

Tia is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million, while Cory is estimated to have $3 million. A prenuptial agreement does not ensure that things will run smoothly. However, the fact that Cory and Tia have maintained cordial relations in public may indicate that their relationship is friendly.

Read More: