Tiktoker Mizzy Charged With Social Media Violation

A teen from north London has been charged with breaking a criminal behavior order because he shared a “prank” video on TikTok after he had been told not to do so.

The Thames Magistrates’ Court told Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy, on Wednesday that he can’t post movies on social media without the permission of the people in them.

On Friday, three charges were brought against the 18-year-old from Hackney.

He will go back to the same court.

In a video that was shared on Twitter on Friday, O’Gorro was arrested by a police officer who was not wearing a uniform. The video refers to videos that were posted on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his court date on Wednesday, he admitted to one count of not following a community protection warning from May 11, 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle gave him a criminal behavior order that lasts for two years. It says that he can’t post videos on social media without the written permission of the people in the videos, can’t break into private property, and can’t go to the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also told him to pay a fine of £200, an extra £80 for the victim, and £85 in costs.

