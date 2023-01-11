Tiktoker Was Seen Cutting The Line At A Nashville Event, While She Believes She Is Entitled To Do So Since She Is “Beautiful” And Has “70,000 Followers”

At a well-known Nashville event, a self-described TikTok influencer was captured on camera skipping the food and drink line and explaining to irate onlookers that she could do it because she is “obnoxiously beautiful.”
On New Year’s Eve, one TikTok user @desi.self attended the 14th annual Jack Daniel’s New Years’ Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash event, which was expected to draw a sizable crowd given the event’s record-breaking attendance in 2019. @desi.self was in line for one of the food and drink vendors at the event, which was held at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park when she began filming her TikTok.
After customers had waited for food and drinks for “nearly 40+” minutes, three women “cut to almost the front of the line,” according to @desi.self. A woman who was in line behind @desi.self decided to confront the three women.
In a text overlay, @desi.self explained, “[She] went up and said something to them because it was nasty and everyone was talking about it.” The woman who spoke to them was being recorded by the girl who cut them off. When the woman asked her to stop, the girl refused, and the woman slammed the girl’s phone.
As @desi.self zoomed in on the conversation, the woman who had terminated the line could be seen staring incredulously at the woman who whacked her phone. Bystanders may be heard encouraging the woman in the background.
The influencer turned to the woman who had approached her and shouted, “I am obnoxiously beautiful, you ugly old b****,” before returning to her phone and starting to record herself.
I’m going to beat the f*** out of you, she said.
Someone in the background remarked, “Bro she has 70,000 followers on TikTok.” It’s unclear if he was making fun of her or just repeating something she had said that @desi.self had missed.
Another individual joined in, chuckling, “She said she gained 70,000 followers on TikTok.”
The woman who had interrupted the line stuck her tongue out at her before she and her two companions started to leave with their beverages. Before they could go very far, the woman brought the leader to the ground by grabbing her hair. The woman hurled some of her drink into the audience while holding the two beers she skipped the line for.
@desi.self came to the conclusion that “she chases the lady but does nothing once she gets to her and the lady just walks off.”
This seems like a wonderful way to start the new year.
