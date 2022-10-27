Tips to Keep Your Dog Safe This Halloween

When Halloween comes around, there are many people that go all out to celebrate in style. Many decorate their homes and throw parties, others dress up and go trick-or-treating, there is apple-bobbing, spooky events and attractions, and much more. In addition, many dog owners decide to get their pets into the spirit of Halloween as well, and they lavish them with everything from delicious treats to cute costumes.

While there is certainly nothing wrong with letting your dog enjoy the spooky delights of Halloween, you do have to ensure you keep your pet safe as a responsible dog owner. While there is a lot for dogs to love during Halloween, there are also many risks at this time of the year. You have to be aware of everything from getting the right costume for your pet to being aware of the dangers of dog treats at Halloween.

As the infographic below shows, there are various reasons why dogs end up in the emergency room at the animal hospital at this time of the year. Making sure you protect your pet at Halloween can help to reduce the risk of your dog having to get emergency treatment.

In this article, we will look at some of the things you can do in order to protect your pet.

What You Can Do

There are various dangers that can affect dogs at Halloween, so you need to familiarize yourself with the risks and make sure you take steps to keep your pet safe. Some of these are:

Reduce the Risk of Escape

One of the heightened risks at Halloween is that of your dog escaping, and this can happen for a variety of reasons. First, you might have far more people visiting your home at Halloween for parties, events, and even trick-or-treaters looking for candy. With your door opening and closing all the time and with people coming and going, the risk of your dog getting out can increase. In addition, if you take your dog out with you at Halloween, the level of activity could cause it to get scared and run off, so make sure you keep a tight hold on that leash.

Give Treats That Are Safe

Another big risk when it comes to the safety of dogs at Halloween is the danger of consuming unsafe treats. Many dogs end up having to see an emergency vet because they have consumed regular chocolate, which can be toxic to them. Even if you did not give them the chocolate yourself, it may have been left within easy reach, so this is something to be careful about. In addition, you should make sure you go out and buy doggy treats that are safe and suited to dogs to help reduce temptation.

Choose Simple and Safe Costumes

If you are dressing your dog up for Halloween, make sure you choose a costume that is safe, basic, and simple. Avoid ones that have loose attachments that could pose a choking hazard or ones that could be tight and uncomfortable for your pet.

These are some of the things to keep in mind if you want to keep your dog safe this Halloween.