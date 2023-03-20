Tire Kingdom Credit Card Login: How Do I Pay Off My Credit Card at Tire Kingdom?

The Tire Kingdom opened in 1972, and since then, the TBC vehicle service group has bought it and spread it across the Eastern US. The Tire Kingdom sells high-quality brand-name tires and offers a full range of services for cars. With their credit card, you can save money and pay for big purchases over time with no interest.
There are two types of promotional financing: 6-month financing and 12-month financing. If you buy something that costs more than $250 and pay for it in full within 6 months, you won’t have to pay any interest. If you buy something that costs more than $750, you get the same deal, but you have a year to pay for it.
So, if you need new tires but can’t pay for them all at once, this card lets you borrow the money without interest. With this card, you can also get cashback. If you spend $250 or more, you’ll get a $25 Visa prepaid card. If you spend $500 or more, you’ll get a $50 prepaid card. This offer is only good for a short time and can only be used once. Let’s have a look at Tire Kingdom Credit Card Login.
Tire Kingdom Credit Card Login
- Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the Tire Kingdom Credit Card Login website.
- Click on the “Sign In” button located in the top right corner of the homepage.
- Enter your User ID in the first field provided.
- Type your password in the second field.
- Check the “Remember Me” box if you want your browser to save your login credentials for future visits.
- Click on the “Secure Login” button to access your account.
If you have trouble logging in or forgot your User ID or password, click on the “Forgot User ID or Password?” link on the login page and follow the prompts to retrieve your login credentials.
How Do I Pay Off My Credit Card at Tire Kingdom?
Your Tire Kingdom credit card bill can be paid online, over the phone, or in the mail
Pay Online: To pay your Tire Kingdom credit card bill online, click the “Login Here” button below. You can also register, view your statement, or manage your account online.
Pay by phone: The number to call to pay your Tire Kingdom credit card bill is 1-866-533-8052.
Mail-in payment: Tire Kingdom Credit Card Payments, P.O. Box 9001006, Louisville, KY 40290-1006 is the address to send payments to. Tire Kingdom Credit Card, Overnight Delivery/Express Payments, 6716 Grade Lane, Building 9, Suite 910, Louisville, KY 40213, is the address for payments that need to be sent overnight.
Please write your account number at Tire Kingdom on the check. On your statement, you can find your account number. To make sure your payment to Tire Kingdom gets there on time, you should mail it at least 5 business days before the date on your monthly bill that says it’s due.
Pay at the store? No. You can’t pay your Tire Kingdom credit card bill in stores right now.
Customer Service for a Tire Kingdom Credit Card: The number to call for customer service for a Tire Kingdom credit card is 1-866-533-8052.
Interest Rates and Terms for the Tire Kingdom Credit Card
The annual percentage rate (APR) for purchases made with this card is 29.99%, and the APR for cash advances is 29.95%. This rate is pretty high, and it’s a little bit higher than what many popular store credit cards have right now.
On the other hand, the high-interest rate makes this card available to people with less-than-perfect credit, so it can be used to build credit. You should try to keep your balance low and pay a lot each month, or you could even pay off your balance in full each month to avoid paying any interest.
There is no annual fee, the least amount of interest you’ll be charged is $2, and there are fees of up to $40 for late or returned payments. Here you can find all of the terms and conditions for this card.
