How To TJMaxx Credit Card Login, Reset Password And More

If you shop at TJMaxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, or Sierra Trading Post frequently, you’ll want to get the TJMAXX Credit Card. For every $1 spent in TJMAXX stores, customers gain five points. The TJ MAXX Credit Card should only be considered if you often shop at those companies because of the card’s limited availability. Most store-loyalty credit cards come with a high APR and no annual fee; this one falls into the latter category.

Synchrony Bank is the issuer of your TJX Rewards® credit card. The TJX Rewards® credit card is subject to the Synchrony Bank Privacy Policy. You must adhere to the Synchrony Bank Internet Privacy Policy in order to use this site; this policy is distinct from the TJX privacy policy.

Types of TJ Maxx Credit Cards

TJ Maxx credit cards are issued by Synchrony Bank under the TJX Rewards and TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard brands. TJMaxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Sierra, and Homesense all accept the TJX Rewards card. You can use your TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard anywhere MasterCard is accepted.

It is possible to get discounts and points for every transaction made with a TJX Rewards credit card. Maintain your account in good standing, though, to keep taking advantage of these benefits. TJ Maxx credit card payments can be made online, via phone, or by mail at Synchrony Bank. Everything you need to know is outlined here.

TJX Credit Card’s Info

Cash Advance Fee 4% (min $10) Cash Advance APR 29.99% Foreign Transaction Fee Smart Chip Yes, chip-and-PIN Max Late Fee $38 Max Overlimit Fee $0 Max Penalty APR None Grace Period 23 days How To Make Your TJ Maxx Credit Card Payment Online TJX Rewards credit card and TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard bill payments can be made online using Synchrony Bank’s portal. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to register your account online. How To Register Your Credit Card Account Online Registering your account is easy. Here’s how: Log in to your Synchrony Bank account online.

Enter your credit card number and billing ZIP code here.

Select “Continue” to proceed.

To register your card, follow the on-screen instructions. How To Make a Regular Online Payment In order to make a payment, you first need to register and create an online account. Make a list of all of your financial information.

Log in to your Synchrony Bank account.

To log in, use the same user ID and password that you used to register with our site.

When you’re done, click “Login Securely.”

To make a payment, follow the on-screen instructions. How To Make an Online Payment Without Logging In Online bill payment is still possible without creating an account or login into an existing one first. In this manner: To pay as a guest on the Synchrony Bank login page, you must have your credit card and banking details ready.

Your card number, the last four digits of your SSN, and the zip code associated with your billing address must all be entered in this field.

Select “Continue” to proceed.

To complete the payment, follow the on-screen instructions. TJMAXX Credit Card Forget User ID Do not skip any steps if you need to bypass the TJMAXX Credit Card User Id because you have forgotten your user id. If you haven’t already done so, go to the official TJMAXX Credit Card website or click on this link to log in.

Go to the TJMAXX Credit Card homepage and click on [https://tjx.syf.com/login/findUserId] if you’ve forgotten your User Id.

In the next step, you’ll need to provide your account number and zip code.

Click proceed once you’ve finished entering all of your information.

You’ll receive a verification email from TJMAXX after completing this step. I hope this guide helps you recover your TJMAXX user ID quickly. TJMAXX Credit Card Forget Password In order to forget TJMAXX Credit Card Password, this post is essential for you not to overlook any of the stages. If you haven’t already done so, go to the official TJMAXX Credit Card website or click on this link to log in.

After visiting the TJMAXX Credit Card homepage, click on [https://tjx.syf.com/login/reset] if you have forgotten your password.

After that, enter your User ID and zip code in the appropriate fields.

Click proceed once you’ve finished entering all of your information.

Enter your new TJMAXX Credit Card login password and confirm it one more time in the next step.

Your tjmaxx credit card login password has been successfully reset. Your TJMAXX credit card forgotten password can hopefully be reset with ease if you follow the steps outlined above.

Instructions for Making a Phone Payment with Your TJ Maxx Credit Card

To pay with a TJ Maxx credit card over the phone, just follow these simple instructions:

Make a list of all of your credit and bank card numbers, as well as your account routing number.

Dial the toll-free number provided by your card’s issuer to speak with a representative.

Call 800-952-6133 for the TJX Rewards credit card

877-890-3150: TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard

Your account number can be found on your statement.

Tell them to “Make a payment”

To make a payment, simply follow the on-screen instructions.

The automated system does not charge for payments, however, if you have your payment processed by a customer care representative, you may be charged.

To Pay Your TJ Maxx Credit Card Bill by Mail, Please Follow These Instructions.

TJ Maxx credit card payments can also be made through the mail. In this manner:

Check or money order must be written for at least the minimum amount owed.

Your monthly account statement should include a payment voucher for you to use.

Your payment and voucher should be mailed to the relevant address for your type of card:

TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard

P.O. Box 530949

Atlanta, GA 30353-0949

TJX Rewards Credit Card

P.O. Box 530948

Atlanta, GA 30353-0948

TJMAXX Credit Cards: The Basics

Credit cards offered by Synchrony Bank can be obtained through TJMAXX, which has two options for customers:

One is the TJX Rewards Credit Card, which is a store card that can only be used at T.J. Maxx and its partner brands in the

The United States and Puerto Rico, as well as on any of the brands’ websites.

In addition, there is the TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard, which may be used at any Mastercard-accepting establishment.

The TJX Rewards Credit Card will be the primary subject of this article.

TJMAXX Rewards Credit Card

The TJX Rewards Credit Card and the TJX Rewards Platinum Mastercard are two credit cards offered by TJMAXX to its consumers. In order to use the TJX Rewards credit card, you must use it only at TJX-affiliated retailers, while the Platinum Mastercard can be used at any location.

Thrift store credit cards have many perks, including:

Every dollar you spend at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Sierra Trading Post earns you 5 percent cashback in incentives.

There is no cap on the number of prizes you can receive in a given time period.

10% off your first purchase with your new credit card at the store.

A $10 reward certificate can be exchanged for 1,000 points.

The best feature of this tjmaxx credit card is that it does not charge an annual fee.

TJMAXX Credit Card: 5 Things to Know Before Using It

When you shop at TJMAXX, you can get 5% back.

Take advantage of a 10 percent first-time customer discount.

Discounts for cardholders are available.

The APR is a little high.

To be utilized exclusively at TJMAXX Stores

What Happens If You Miss a Payment on Your TJ Maxx Credit Card?

However, if your payment is past due, you can still make a payment using one of the ways offered. To avoid incurring a late fee of $27, your payment must be received no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the due date indicated on your account statement. If you are late more than once in a six-month period, the cost doubles to $38.

