Toby Keith Illness: He Announces Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Since the fall of 2021, Toby Keith has known he had stomach cancer, which he began treatment for on Sunday. For the rest of the year, Keith has canceled all of his performances, including this weekend’s 33rd annual Ribfest in Wheaton, Ill.

“I was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of last year,” Keith, 60, wrote on Facebook. “I’ve had chemo, radiation, and surgery for the last six months. Everything seems to be going smoothly so far. It’s time for me to take a deep breath, recoup, and unwind.”

A substitute for Toby Keith, who was slated to play with Elle King on Friday, June 17 at Ribfest, is being sought, according to the festival’s website. Refund request instructions will be made accessible shortly.”

Keith had more than a dozen tour dates on his website before revealing his illness; all of them have since been removed.

According to multiple sources, Keith has canceled the rest of his year’s tour dates. The singer, on the other hand, promised to return to the stage sooner than expected.

On social media, he added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family.” I’ll meet them sooner rather than later, though,” he says. “I’m very excited.”

Friends and fellow country artists hurried to send their best wishes to Keith as news of his sickness began to spread around the music industry.

Jason Aldean wrote, “Damn bro.” No matter how hard it is, if anyone can take Cancer down, it’s you. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers, big man.”

Praying for complete healing for you! There was an addition from RaeLynn.

In-country music, Keith is one of the most long-lived, prolific, and patriotic artists around. The singer from Oklahoma has had 61 radio singles in his career, with more than half of those reaching the top of the charts. “How Do You Like Me Now?” “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” and “Beer for My Horses” are among his most popular songs.

About 26,380 instances of stomach cancer are expected to be detected in the United States by 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. It primarily affects people 65 and older, and men are more likely than women to be affected.

Over the last decade, the number of new cases of stomach cancer has decreased by roughly 1.5% annually in the United States.

Stomach cancer – Symptoms and Causes

The stomach is the origin of stomach cancer, which manifests as uncontrolled proliferation of cells. The muscle-filled sac is placed in the upper part of your belly, directly behind your ribs. Your stomach receives stores and breaks down the food you consume.

If you have stomach cancer, which is also known as gastric cancer, the disease can spread to any portion of your stomach. It is common for stomach cancers to develop in the central portion of the stomach in most of the world (stomach body).

Since this long tube (the esophagus) that conveys food you eat enters the stomach in the United States, stomach cancer is more prone to occur in this area. The gastroesophageal junction is the medical term for this region.

The location of cancer in the stomach is a component that doctors take into account while deciding on your therapy. Surgery to remove the cancerous tissue from the stomach is the most common kind of treatment. Before and after surgery, other therapies may be suggested.

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of stomach cancer may include:

Difficulty swallowing

Feeling bloated after eating

Feeling full after eating small amounts of food

Heartburn

Indigestion

Nausea

Stomach pain

Unintentional weight loss

Vomiting

Causes

The exact etiology of stomach cancer is unknown, although researchers have found several risk factors.

Doctors understand that stomach cancer begins with a change in the DNA of a stomach cell. The DNA of a cell includes the instructions that teach the cell how to function properly. When healthy cells would perish, the alterations tell the cell to grow swiftly and to continue living. A tumor is formed by the accumulation of cells, which can invade and damage healthy tissue. Cells can break off and spread to different parts of the body over time (metastasize).

Read More: