Todd And Julie Chrisley Have Received Federal Jail Sentences

Following their convictions in a federal tax evasion case, an Atlanta court sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in federal prison and his wife Julie Chrisley to 7 years on Monday.
Following the completion of their prison terms, Todd and Julie will each have to serve 16 months on probation.
According to FOX 5, the couple’s reporting date is slated for January 15, 2023.
The Chrisleys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
They might be permitted to stagger their sentences, although that is unclear. Chloe, his 10-year-old granddaughter, is in the custody of the “Chrisley Knows Best” actors.
During sentencing recommendations, Julie Chrisley’s attorneys asked that, if either party received a jail term, it be staggered so that she could remain on supervised release until her husband had finished serving his sentence or until their granddaughter turned 18 years old.
A second person found guilty and charged with two counts of knowingly filing false tax returns was Peter Tarantino, an accountant employed by the Chrisleys.
Following hip surgery, Tarantino was given a three-year prison sentence that will start in May.
Todd Chrisley was just sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years.
Charges = bank fraud/tax evasion/conspiring to defraud IRS/wire fraud/obstruction of justice
— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 21, 2022
Todd was found guilty of bank fraud, tax fraud, conspiracy to conduct bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Julie was found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud, bank fraud conspiracy, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Additionally, she was charged with wire fraud and obstructing the course of justice.
The typical penalty for their offenses is from 10 to 30 years. In this case, the prosecution asked the judge to sentence Julie to 10 to 13 years in jail and Todd to between 17 and 22 years.
According to the court records, they also demanded $20 million from the Chrisleys.
The Chrisleys allegedly provided false documentation to banks when they applied for loans, according to the prosecution. When attempting to rent a home in California, they said Julie Chrisley also provided a bogus credit report and fabricated bank statements.
Prosecutors claimed that they concealed their income through a company they owned in order to prevent Todd’s delinquent taxes from being collected by the IRS.
U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross granted the Chrisleys’ request to remain free on bond after they were found guilty. But she put them on home detention with location tracking, which means they are only permitted to leave the house for things like jobs, medical appointments, and court appearances.
In a podcast episode, the “Chrisley Knows Best” actors expressed their conviction. The couple wanted the audience to be aware that they were “not allowed” to go into detail about the issue but that “it’s a really terrible, heartbreaking moment for our family right now.”
But because God is a miracle worker, Todd continued, “We still remain steady in our faith, and we trust that he will do what he does best.”
We are still kicking and grateful for everyone’s support, thus we are very much alive.
Savannah, the daughter of Todd and Julie, supported her parents after the verdict.
“I’ll keep supporting my family and seeking justice. Justice for the system’s failure, both for ourselves and for others. Savannah Chrisley posted pictures of her parents on Instagram at the time with the caption, “(There is only so much I can speak on legally at this time.)”
“I’ve recently been let down by God and as though my persistent prayers have gone unanswered. However, I am convinced that He will utilize every challenge and difficulty we face to fortify us and get us ready for an even bigger goal.
“I shall therefore keep my faith in our Lord and Savior.
I ask for perseverance, faith, and love. We appreciate everyone who has continued to support us. The struggle continues.”
The Georgia Department of Revenue cleared Todd and Julie of a $2 million state tax evasion accusation in 2019. This decision followed a two-year inquiry of nearly eight years worth of returns starting in 2008.
Read More: