Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Arrested for Severe Assault

Another person in the Chrisley family is in trouble with the law. EW has learned that the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee arrested Kyle Chrisley on Tuesday for aggravated assault. He was freed after paying a $3,000 bond, and a court date for March 20 has been set.
TMZ said Kyle had a fight with a Penske Truck Rental worker and pulled out a “fixed blade,” but his wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, told Page Six that’s not true. “She said, “Kyle has to carry a knife for work, but he didn’t pull it out or wave it around, and he didn’t use it on the person.” He will say he is innocent.”
Kyle’s parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley are the stars of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best on USA. Todd is a real estate mogul, and the show’s first nine seasons were all about showing how well-off Todd’s family is. But a recent investigation by the FBI found that most of the lifestyle shown in the show was based on lies.
Todd and Julie were found guilty last year after a three-week trial on federal charges of bank fraud and not paying taxes. Todd was given a prison sentence of 12 years, while Julie was given a sentence of 7 years. In January, Todd went to prison in Florida and Julie went to prison in Kentucky.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Kyle Chrisley, the oldest son of imprisoned 'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley, is now in legal trouble of his own after Tennessee police arrested him for aggravated assault. https://t.co/Dv7nCEg6aV
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 15, 2023
“I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again,” Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah Chrisley said recently. “And I just saw how my parents were looking and everything else. They were already crying. We didn’t think that would happen. We were like, “That’s impossible.”
Kyle’s response to his parents’ sentencing was to post a Bible verse from the Gospel of Matthew on his Instagram story “Don’t judge, or you’ll be judged yourself. Because you will be judged the same way you judge others, and you will be given what you give.”
Kyle is Todd and Teresa’s Oldest Child Together
Due to his struggles with addiction and substance abuse, he didn’t appear on Chrisley Knows Best very often over the years. However, his daughter Chloe was on the show because her grandparents were raising her.
Chrisley Knows Best is still being shown. Last month, Season 10 started, and USA representatives told EW that several episodes had been shot before the Chrisleys’ trial. The network hasn’t made a decision yet about what will happen to the show.
