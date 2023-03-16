Toddler Beaten to Death by Tacoma Mother Has Been Identified

The medical examiner has found out who the 3-year-old boy was found dead in a South Tacoma apartment last month. He was covered in bruises, cuts, and burns that were allegedly done by his mother.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a March 6 news release that Prince Lewis of Tacoma died on February 12 in an apartment in the 3200 block of South Mason Avenue.
The office says that the cause and way of the toddler’s death are still being looked into, but murder charges have been filed against his mother, 25-year-old Ivey Lewis, based on a preliminary autopsy that found blunt force trauma to the head.
Lewis is Still Being Held at Pierce County Jail
Lewis is still being held at Pierce County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Her bail is set at $2 million.
Accusation papers say that the woman was being watched by Child Protective Services when her son died. According to the records, the child had been given back to her six months before.
Officers from the Tacoma Police Department were sent to the mother’s apartment after a friend who came to visit after the Super Bowl noticed that the toddler felt cold and called 911. Lewis told the police that her son was not moving into a room.
Officers put the child on the floor and tried CPR, but the boy was stiff and had no pulse, according to the records.
When detectives talked to Lewis, they asked her why she didn’t call 911 sooner. She is said to have said that she didn’t call 911 because she didn’t know what to do when she found him unresponsive.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!