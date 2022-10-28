Tom Felton Net Worth 2022: How Much He Earned For Playing Draco Malfoy In Harry Potter Franchise?

Tom Felton is an English actor and musician renowned for playing Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter” films. “The Borrowers,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Apparition,” “Feed,” and “Megan Leavey” are among his other films. “Labyrinth,” “Murder in the First,” and “The Flash” are among Felton’s TV credits.

Early Life

Tom Felton was born September 22, 1987, in Epsom, Surrey, England to Sharon and Peter. The teenage son’s parents divorced. Felton attended West Horsley’s Cranmore School until age 13, then Howard of Effingham. He joined his school’s choirs and was granted a position in the Guildford Cathedral Choir.

Felton began performing in Barclaycard and Commercial Union commercials. In “The Borrowers” (1997), he played Peagreen Clock. He voiced “Bugs” the next year. In 1999, Felton played Louis T. Leonowens in “Anna and the King” and “Second Sight”

“Harry Potter”

Felton won his most renowned role in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in 2001. Draco Malfoy, one of Harry Potter's early adversaries, was placed.

Felton reprised his role in seven sequels: 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” 2007’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and 2010 and 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

Felton and his young co-stars gained international celebrity thanks to the flicks.

Film Career

Felton has appeared in films besides “Harry Potter.” 2008’s “The Disappeared” featured him. Later, he appeared in “Get Him to the Greek” and “13Hrs.” 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” marked Felton’s return to blockbuster filmmaking.

He starred in “The Apparition,” “From the Rough,” “Belle,” and “In Secret.” 2014’s “Against the Sun” portrayed him as a US Navy airman.

Felton starred in four films in 2016. “Risen,” “Message from the King,” and “A United Kingdom” starred David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. Next year, Felton played an Army dog handler in “Megan Leavey” and “Feed” and “Stratton.”

Later films include “Ophelia,” “Braking for Whales,” “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” and “The Forgotten Battle.”

Television Career

Felton starred in "Adrenaline Junkie" with Jack Osbourne in 2008, bungee leaping and parachuting. In 2013, he starred in the Kate Mosse miniseries "Labyrinth." Vanessa Kirby and Jessica Brown Findlay co-starred with Felton.

The next year, he played a Silicon Valley prodigy accused of murdering his father and mistress in “Murder in the First” Felton then played Julian Albert and Alchemy in “The Flash” season 3. Next, he played Logan Maine on YouTube Premium’s “Origin.”

Music Career

Six String Productions is Felton’s indie record label. His song “Hawaii” was released in 2010. He also released the EPs “Time Well Spent,” “All I Need,” and “In Good Hands.” 2021’s “YoOHoO” EP. Felton’s singles include “Silhouettes in Sunsets,” “Time Isn’t Healing,” and “hOLDing on.”

How Much He Earned For Playing Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton made $16 million as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter.” Tom Felton only appeared in 31 minutes and 45 seconds throughout all eight films.

Tom Felton, aged 35, played Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films at age 13.

Draco Malfoy was one of the most iconic “Harry Potter” characters.

Personal Life

Jade Olivia Gordon, who played Draco’s wife in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” was Felton’s girlfriend from 2008 to 2016.

Two Dracos ‘chamber of secrets with David Holmes – check out his brilliant podcast at Ripple Productions – love you mate x pic.twitter.com/mjiwY1KGe0 — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) October 27, 2022

Tom Felton Net Worth

Tom Felton Net Worth is estimated to be around $20 Million in 2022. In 2007, at the height of his “Harry Potter” success, Felton attended the Denver Children’s Hospital for a charity event. Later, in 2011, he participated in the BBC’s Red Nose Day telethon.

