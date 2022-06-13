Tom Hanks Net Worth, Career, And All You Need To Know

Tom Hanks Early Life

Tom Hanks grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. A three-year internship at the Great Lakes Theater Festival followed his studies in acting at community college and California State University, Sacramento. A cross-dressing sitcom called Bosom Buddies, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982, brought him to New York City. Actors began to notice him after his first role.

In 1988, Tom Hanks became a household name after starring in the box office smash Big. That was the turning point in his career, and he never looked back. Toy Story, Sleepless in Seattle, Apollo 13, Toy Story 2 and You’ve Got Mail are just a few of the notable films he has been in since then. Two years later, in 1993 and 1994, Hanks became the second actor in history to win two Best Actor Oscars in a row.

In 1993, he won for Philadelphia, in which he portrayed an HIV-positive attorney. ‘ Forrest Gump, in which he portrayed the titular character, won him an Oscar in 1994. That Thing You Do!, which he produced and directed in 1996, marked the beginning of Hanks’ career as a producer and director. Cast Away and The Polar Express are among the films he has since directed or produced. Samantha Lewes was Hanks’ wife from 1978 till 1987. Actress Rita Wilson, whom he married in 1988, was the love of his life. Colin Hanks, an actor, and Chet Haze, a rapper, are two of his four children.

Tom Hanks Career

Who is the wife of Tom Hanks?

Samantha Lewes, an American actress, and college sweetheart was Tom’s wife from 1978 to 1980. Later, in 1987, the couple separated amicably.

Colin Hanks is the couple’s only child, and Elizabeth Hanks is their only daughter.

In 2002, after a long struggle with bone cancer, Lewes passed away in a sad accident.

In 1981, Tom and actress Rita Wilson became fast friends. Tom is said to have divorced his first wife and married Rita.

They were married in 1988 and have been together ever since.

Truman and Chet are their two boys.

Tom became a grandfather for the first time in 2011 when Colin gave birth to Olivia, Colin’s first child. His second grandchild, Charlotte, was born in 2013. In 2016, his son Chet gave birth to a daughter, Micaiah.

Tom changed to Rita’s religion, the Greek Orthodox, before their marriage. Tom and his family attend church regularly, according to sources.

Rita and Tom have a home in Los Angeles.

Tom Hanks Stardom

In the 1994 American classic ‘Forrest Gump,’ Hanks starred as the title character, Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump brought Hanks his second Best Actor Oscar, making him only the second actor in history to win back-to-back Best Actor Oscars. That Thing You Do!, which he produced and directed in 1996, marked the beginning of Hanks’ career as a producer and director. Cast Away and The Polar Express are among the films he has since directed or produced.

Later, he appeared in the sequel to ‘The Da Vinci Code and in the second film ‘Angels and Demons’ as Robert Langdon, a role he reprised a few years later. ‘Game Change,’ centered on the presidential election of 2008, had him as an executive producer in 2012. Hanks has made a smattering of film appearances since then. ‘Toy Story 3’ and ‘Toy Story 4’ are two of his best-known works.

Tom Hanks’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2022

Tom Hanks will be worth $400 million by the time he retires in 2022. Because he is one of the most recognized performers in the United States, this is not a surprise. Between 1988 and 2010, Tom Hanks made an estimated 300 million dollars in movie pay, which would amount to 450 million dollars today. Another $100 million is estimated to have been earned by the actor in the next decade.

Tom Hanks is also a real estate tycoon in addition to his acting career. According to sources, he has a net worth of about $150 million. In 1991, he paid $2.95 million for a house in Malibu Colony. In the present market, it’s valued at about 20 million dollars.

The actor paid $26 million for his official residence in Pacific Palisades in 2010. Since then, he’s bought five other mansions in the same area, all of which are as opulent. Tom Hanks also has a home in Sun Valley, Idaho, and a vacation home in Florida.

