Tommy Lee Net Worth: How Many Ex-Wives Does He have?

Lee, Tommy, is an American drummer and musician. Tommy Lee is best known as the band’s original drummer and a co-founder of Mötley Crüe. Twenty albums total (including studio, compilation, and live releases) feature his work with Mötley Crüe, and six of them have achieved platinum certification.

Tommy is the leader of the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem and has also had a successful solo career.

Tommy’s controversial romance with Pamela Anderson propelled him to international stardom in the ’90s. The couple made headlines across the world after a home film they shot of themselves on their honeymoon in Mexico went viral and was the topic of numerous news stories, litigation, and a 2022 Hulu original series.

Early Life

Thomas Lee Bass (who would later be known as Tommy Lee) was born on October 3, 1962, in Athens, Greece. Being a sergeant in the American army was his father’s profession. His mom won the title of Miss Greece back in 1960. Athena is his younger sister.

When Lee was only a year old, his family made the transition to California. Lee received his first set of drumsticks when he was four years old. At the age of 16, inspired by the music of bands like Kiss, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple, he purchased his first real drum set.

Before dropping out of high school in his final year to pursue his dream of being in a rock band, Lee was a drummer in the school’s marching band. In the early 1980s, Lee’s first band, Studio 19, performed on the Sunset Strip.

During a performance at Studio 19, Lee was introduced to Nikki Sixx, a future member of Mötley Crüe. Bands like Van Halen and Quiet Riot, who weren’t yet household names, also frequented the Sunset Strip at around the same time.

Mötley Crüe

When Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx first met, Sixx was planning to put together a band known for their elaborate live performances and rousing renditions of classic heavy metal songs. Sixx immediately recognized Lee as the drummer he had been searching for after seeing him perform with Studio 19.

Sixx convinced Lee to quit Studio 19, and the two of them started the band that would become Mötley Crüe. Soon after, guitarist Mick Mars joined the up-and-coming band. To complete the new band, Lee suggested Vince Neil, a singer he had known since high school.

The debut album of Mötley Crüe was titled Too Fast For Love and was published independently by the band in 1981. Later in 1982, Elektra Records reissued Too Fast For Love after signing Mötley Crüe.

Shout at the Devil (1983), Theatre of Pain (1985), Girls, Girls, Girls (1987), and Dr. Feelgood (1993) were just a few of the critically acclaimed albums released by Mötley Crüe throughout the next decade (1989).

Lee was well-known for using a variety of tricks and spectacular effects in his drum solos, including having his drum set hover in the air above the crowd. The Dirt, a 2019 Netflix biopic about the band, depicts Tommy Lee and Mötley Crüe as hard-partying musicians who regularly drank and used drugs.

Other Projects

In 1999, Lee formed Methods of Mayhem, a supergroup-style rap-metal band. The band’s self-titled debut album, Methods of Mayhem, was published that year, and a tour was launched in its support. In 2002, Lee unveiled Never a Dull Moment, his debut solo effort. In the same year, Lee’s solo band was included in the Ozzfest roster.

Red, White & Crüe, a double-CD compilation album including Lee and the rest of the original Mötley Crüe band, was released in 2004.

The new album was much anticipated by the band’s devotees, and its sales quickly reached quadruple platinum. The band’s first tour in six years was the Red, White & Crüe Tour 2005: Better Live Than Dead, during which they performed at 81 different venues.

The 2005 reality show Tommy Lee Goes to College followed Lee as he enrolled at the University of Nebraska, played drums in the school’s marching band, and attended classes. Lee’s Tommyland autobiography and Tommyland: The Ride second solo album were both released in 2005.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a series of stadium gigs featuring Mötley Crüe, Poison, Def Lepard, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts set for 2020 have been canceled. As far as rock stars go, Tommy Lee has the most money.

Personal Life

Elaine Starchuk was Lee’s first wife; the two wed in 1984. The couple split up in 1985. Lee wed actress Heather Locklear on May 10, 1986. In 1993, they decided to end their marriage and divorced. Locklear went on to marry Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora with whom she has a daughter, Ava (born in 1997).

Lee was once engaged to model Bobbie Brown after his divorce from Locklear. They tied the knot on February 19, 1995. It had only been four days since they first met. Brandon and Dylan, two sons, are the result of their union. In 1998, the pair officially ended their marriage and divorced.

Having pleaded no contest to kicking Pamela Anderson while she was holding their baby Dylan, Lee spent six months in county jail. Lee allegedly assaulted his wife after Anderson refused to phone her parents to persuade them not to visit.

Once Lee was released from prison in 2001, he and Anderson were able to spend some time together again. Lee and Anderson got back together in 2008 and even moved in together with their sons, but they eventually broke up for good. From 2002 to 2003, Lee was involved with Prince’s ex-wife, Mayte Garcia.

After getting into a brawl with Kid Rock at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, Lee was escorted out of the event. From 2014 to 2017, Lee was engaged to the Greek-German singer Sofia Toufa.

As of Thursday, February 15, 2018, Lee and his girlfriend Brittany Furlan are engaged. Exactly one year later, on February 14, 2019, they tied the knot.

How Many Ex-Wives Does He have?

Including his current wife, Brittany Furlan, Lee has been married four times: to Starchuk, Heather Locklear, Pamela Anderson, and now Furlan. In 2014, he became engaged to the musician Sofia Toufa, however the couple called off their wedding.

Tommy Lee Net Worth

Tommy Lee Net Worth is estimated to be around $70 Million currently. Tommy bought a property in the Malibu hills for $837,886 on February 14th, 1995. Soon he would be living here with Pamela Anderson.

They tied the knot on a Mexican beach two days after he purchased the house. As soon as Pamela and Tommy got back from Mexico, they started moving back into the house and giving it a complete makeover.

There was a gigantic safe in their garage. Their wedding day white bikini, together with numerous firearms, jewelry, and other valuables, were all kept in that safe. and the infamous sex tape they made at home.

As an act of vengeance for an alleged $20-30,000 debt that Tommy refused to pay, a disgruntled electrician named Rand Gauthier planned and executed a complex strategy to take the safe from the garage in October 1995. The home was quickly seeded to the masses thanks to Rand.

As seen on the hit 2000 series “MTV Cribs,” this Malibu mansion was featured in an episode. In 2005, Tommy received $2.5 million for his home’s sale.

The tragic Malibu mansion fire happened in November 2019.

Tommy Lee put his home in Calabasas, California on the market for $4.65 million at the end of May 2018. The 10,000-square-foot house features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an atrium with indoor waterfalls, and a retractable glass roof. It also features a saltwater piano-shaped pool, a koi pond, and a stone saltwater spa.

Outdoors, you may enjoy the grill, fires, and torch lighting in the spacious backyard, which also features a full gym, home cinema, wine room, and a second kitchen. The 13-car garage that Lee had was transformed into a studio by the artist.

In 2016, he had originally asked $6 million for the house. This home was recently listed for sale, and here’s a video walking you through it.

From this Malibu mansion in 1995, thieves took the infamous “home video” of Pam and Tommy Lee.

