Tonight Is Powerball’s $700 Million Jackpot

Exactly 12 weeks have passed since a Powerball ticket purchased in Pennsylvania was the winning ticket. After 35 drawings without a jackpot winner, Wednesday night’s anticipated $700 million prize pool was a significant increase from where it had been.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were (19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and 24 for the Powerball). No one knew for sure if any winning tickets had been purchased.

Powerball claims the prize pool is now the largest of the year, having grown from $680 million earlier in the week. It’s the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever and the fifth largest ever won on Powerball.

Over the course of the past three months, players have won a portion of the jackpot in Powerball’s weekly drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. According to the lottery, almost 1.2 million ticket holders shared in the $13.7 million in cash rewards awarded in the most recent drawing.

While there are nine other ways to win a smaller prize by playing Powerball, the jackpot is won only when a player’s ticket contains the winning numbers for all six numbers drawn in a specific drawing. On August 3rd, a player in Pennsylvania with a winning ticket claimed the $206.9 million jackpot.

The 2022 Powerball jackpot was won for the seventh time that year. In January, two winners from California and Wisconsin shared a $632.6 million jackpot. About a month later, a winner from Connecticut took home $185.3 million. In April, a ticket purchased in Arizona won $473.1 million, and in June, a ticket purchased in Vermont won the same amount.

The next Powerball jackpot winner will have the option of taking either a lump sum payment (estimated at $335.7 million in cash value if someone claims the jackpot on Wednesday) or an annuity payout. The latter provides for the prize to be paid in full over a period of about 30 years.

A Powerball player has odds of slightly less than 1 in 25 of winning any prize and probability of around 1 in 292 million of winning the jackpot. On Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, the next Powerball drawing will be shown live. Online viewers can watch the drawings live at Powerball.com.

