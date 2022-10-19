Top Games to Play On the Go

Once upon a time, people only had two options when they wanted to play video games: play games in an arcade or on a gaming console. Technological advances, including the internet and mobile devices, have changed all that, allowing people to take their favorite games with them wherever they go. However, there’s no doubt that some games are more suitable for playing while out and about than others. Keep reading to learn about some of the best games to play on the go.

Casino Games

Only a few short years ago, the only way to play the best casino games was in a brick-and-mortar casino. All of that has changed with the explosion of online gaming. Today, all you need is a computer, mobile device, and an internet connection to start playing your favorite games online. Slots are one of the best casino games available online. There are many options available, with US best slots offering an array of games featuring HD graphics and exciting themes.

Candy Crush Saga

The award-winning Candy Crush Saga is a casual game that has enthralled millions worldwide. Its easy gameplay and attractive backdrop set the stage for a deceptively challenging puzzle game. Your goal in the game is to match the candy-shaped pieces in a row to create combinations and eliminate them from the game’s grid.

Although you won’t find many gaming community influencers playing this game, you won’t need tutorials to get started. It’s one of the easiest games to start playing, and if you sync it with your Facebook account, you can compete against friends, adding a fun social element to the game. Once you start playing, it’s hard to put down. You can play it on your internet-connected mobile device, making it a great choice when you’re waiting in line and looking for something to do.

Temple Run 2

The first game in the Temple Run series was so successful that its developers created a spin-off that doesn’t disappoint. Temple Run 2 belongs to the endless runner game genre, and its gameplay is engaging and simple to learn. You will swipe your mobile device to control the game, allowing you to run, turn and jump as you explore the game’s floating temple.

The most significant difference between the sequel and the original is the updated graphics you’ll witness up close as you navigate the game’s constantly twisting paths. You’ll have to watch for hazards that could cause you to stumble as you play. This game is the perfect choice for short trips on public transportation, or anytime you have downtime during the day.

Daily Themed Crossword Puzzles

Word lovers will want to check out this crossword puzzle app, which gives you a new crossword puzzle to complete every day. Although it may seem straightforward, this is one of the best casual games of its kind. As you play, you can earn in-game coins that you can spend on more puzzles. If you find yourself stuck trying to figure out a word, you can watch a commercial to receive a clue. The game features a user-friendly interface and is an excellent option for occupying time on a daily commute.