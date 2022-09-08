Top Las Vegas Official Arrested in Investigative Reporter’s Death

Multiple news outlets claim that a high-ranking governmental official from the Las Vegas area was arrested tonight in connection with the deadly stabbing of a prominent investigative journalist on Friday night.

As part of the investigation into the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal writer Jeff German, a SWAT squad arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles at his house this evening. Police spent hours investigating Telles’ residence and ultimately made the arrest after seizing a car that matched the description of the red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali that had been linked to the stabbing suspect.

Telles himself was sighted this afternoon at his residence. After a standoff with police, he was taken into jail with “non-life threatening self-inflicted stab wounds,” as reported by ABC News.

Robert Telles just arrived at his house. Reporters asked him if he had any comment. I asked why police towed his vehicle. He had no comment. Story: https://t.co/3CSa7B4XeS pic.twitter.com/tgQ7JuI9BX — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) September 7, 2022

Earlier this year, German reported on friction in the Public Administrator’s office that included “complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate staffer,” according to AP. That coverage apparently played a role in Telles’ primary election loss in June.

The Public Administrator’s office deals with the property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Telles’ communications with Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid, estate coordinator Roberta Lee-Kennett, and consultant Michael Murphy were the subject of public record records requests that had been filed by 69-year-old German, who had continued to report on the topic. Lee-Kennett was previously named as the suspected infidelity’s subordinate, Telles.

German was found on Saturday morning outside his area house. The police believe he was stabbed in an incident the day before. The coroner decided German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” and the case was considered a homicide.