Tory Lanez Was Convicted Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion At A Party

Rapper Tory Lanez was held responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following a party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020.
The Canadian rapper, whose actual name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of assault and possession of a firearm on Friday afternoon by a jury in Los Angeles. He now faces a sentence of more than 20 years in jail.
Megan Thee Stallion was shot, according to the evidence presented to the jury, after she and Tory quarreled in his SUV after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home.
The disagreement heated up when they started criticizing each other’s musical careers, according to Megan, 27, who testified in court.
According to the “Sweetest Pie” rapper’s testimony, “I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way.” He continued to scream and curse.
Megan, actual name Megan Pete, testified in court in Los Angeles that as she exited his SUV and started to leave, Tory discharged a revolver at the back of her feet and yelled at her to “dance b****.”
She claimed that Tory offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident since he was on probation, and she needed surgery to remove bullet pieces from her feet.
Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at party https://t.co/ZJMyFepKq7
— The Independent (@Independent) December 24, 2022
Tory’s attorney asserted that Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris had fired the rounds during a jealous argument between the two women over Peterson, and that he had attempted to halt the shooting.
The liar is Megan Pete. She lied about every aspect of this case from the start, according to lawyer George Mgdesyan. “She lied here while sworn in.”
Harris has claimed that Tory was the shooter and that she did not fire the rifle.
Tory did not respond as the verdict was read since she was handcuffed in court and wearing a pink coat and pants.
The rapper’s father, though, yelled aggressively at deputies after the jury had left the courthouse.
This evil system is being judged by God Almighty! Before labeling the prosecutors “vile, wicked people,” he yelled.
On January 27, Tory, 30, will receive his sentence.
Megan “showed remarkable courage and vulnerability” despite “repeated and brutal attacks,” according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, in a statement issued following the judgment.
Because they are frequently disbelieved, Gascón claimed that women, particularly Black women, are reluctant to disclose crimes like assault and sexual violence.
Read More: